University of Miami Student Dies in Scooter Accident on Campus Commute

The university identified the fatally injured student as Daniel "Danny" Bishop, a senior majoring in mathematics and psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. Beyond noting that the accident involved Bishop's scooter and a motor vehicle, the news release provided no details of the crash or its cause.
The Coral Gables Police Department is investigating the incident.
"The university has been in contact with Danny's family, and we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to them and his many friends," the release added. "Please keep them in your thoughts in the following days."
Bishop was a member of the President's 100 organization, or "P100s," who serve as campus tour guides. A native of Coral Springs, Bishop graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the class salutatorian.
New Times has requested a copy of the incident report from the Coral Gables Police Department.
Words of grief and remembrance poured in from friends, acquaintances, and members of the University of Miami community after news of Bishop's accident broke.
"The best orientation leader ever. Rest in peace," one commenter wrote.
Another Instagram user said that Bishop tutored him in math and was "one of the nicest dudes I met."
"I get that you were a good math tutor and a smart person, but honestly that was nowhere near the best part of you, in my opinion. You were always genuine with me and would be honest and relatable regardless of what was going on with my life," the commenter wrote. "You weren’t just a math tutor. You were a friend to me and I'm glad to have known you."
The University of Miami student newspaper reports that Bishop was set to teach math at Gulliver Preparatory School following graduation. He also ran his own math tutoring company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Bishop was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas when an expelled student killed 17 students and faculty on campus on Valentine's Day in 2018. He huddled in a corner for nearly three hours that day and was photographed at a makeshift memorial outside the school following the tragedy. The photo was featured in newspapers around the country. He was part of a group of local students who went to Tallahassee to advocate for gun law reform after the massacre.
It’s On Us, a campus group to which Bishop belonged, is hosting a candlelight vigil beginning at 6:45 p.m. tonight at the Rock Plaza student complex in Coral Gables.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.