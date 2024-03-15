"Dangerous by Design": UM Safety Groups Report Design Flaw at Site of Student's Fatal Crash

THREAD: Things we have learned about the site of the recent scooter tragedy:



A. The intersection has an unprotected left turn on green for drivers.



B. This allows left turns at the same time as pedestrians receive the "WALK" phase to cross LeJeune. #dangerousbydesign https://t.co/2v1R1mTrcB pic.twitter.com/jMTJr7wr3q