Cool, Parts of Miami Are Flooding Once Again

Well, folks, it's yet another day in Miami where a mildly significant rainstorm is bringing huge portions of the Magic City to a grinding halt! Who's excited? Throw your hands in the air if you're pumped for our pending climate apocalypse!
The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a flood advisory for essentially the entire northern half of Miami-Dade County all the way up to the Broward County line. The advisory was in effect until 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.
08 JUL 1:40 PM: A Flood Advisory is in effect for Northern Miami-Dade County until 3:45 PM EDT. Always remember- Turn Around, Don't Drown! #flwx pic.twitter.com/K0MdBxD0GF— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 8, 2019
And, of course, videos circulating on social media show portions of the county are, indeed, becoming inundated with water once again.
LIVE STREAM— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 8, 2019
Flooding on the Palmetto Expressway / SR-826
Southbound at NW 103rd ST
Delays heavy back before The Big Curve https://t.co/SuaCzlz30n
Anyone passing through 826 west, avoid going through the 103rd exit. The right side is completely flooded! pic.twitter.com/xlntS9APfK— mariam padrosa (@mariamsmiles) July 8, 2019
Car stuck in floodwaters on SB Palmetto by 49th St (Pic: @kaseycanales_) pic.twitter.com/os291JnSe2— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 8, 2019
Please be careful if out on the roads as parts of Doral are flooded. We are working with Miami-Dade County to address and @DoralPolice PSAs are on the streets helping to divert traffic. https://t.co/4vAqBU5Xk0— City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) July 8, 2019
It's raining cats and dogs at University of Miami! The rate of rainfall is a drenching 1.95 inches per hour.— UM WxSTEM (@UMWxSTEM) July 8, 2019
Heavy rains have repeatedly drenched Miami this summer and brought the city to a standstill — and these sorts of events will only worsen as we pump more carbon into the air and raise ocean levels. Earlier today, the Miami Herald also reported that a tropical disturbance forming over Georgia has pushed rain to South Florida and that the weather system could develop into a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, Miami likely won't be affected, but the news so far does not bode well for the already-battered Florida Panhandle.
