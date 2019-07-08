 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Haulover Marina during a king tide in November 2016.
Haulover Marina during a king tide in November 2016.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Cool, Parts of Miami Are Flooding Once Again

Jerry Iannelli | July 8, 2019 | 3:46pm
AA

Well, folks, it's yet another day in Miami where a mildly significant rainstorm is bringing huge portions of the Magic City to a grinding halt! Who's excited? Throw your hands in the air if you're pumped for our pending climate apocalypse!

The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a flood advisory for essentially the entire northern half of Miami-Dade County all the way up to the Broward County line. The advisory was in effect until 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Related Stories

And, of course, videos circulating on social media show portions of the county are, indeed, becoming inundated with water once again.

Heavy rains have repeatedly drenched Miami this summer and brought the city to a standstill — and these sorts of events will only worsen as we pump more carbon into the air and raise ocean levels. Earlier today, the Miami Herald also reported that a tropical disturbance forming over Georgia has pushed rain to South Florida and that the weather system could develop into a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, Miami likely won't be affected, but the news so far does not bode well for the already-battered Florida Panhandle.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >