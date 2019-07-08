Cool, Parts of Miami Are Flooding Once Again

Well, folks, it's yet another day in Miami where a mildly significant rainstorm is bringing huge portions of the Magic City to a grinding halt! Who's excited? Throw your hands in the air if you're pumped for our pending climate apocalypse!

The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a flood advisory for essentially the entire northern half of Miami-Dade County all the way up to the Broward County line. The advisory was in effect until 3:45 p.m. this afternoon.

08 JUL 1:40 PM: A Flood Advisory is in effect for Northern Miami-Dade County until 3:45 PM EDT. Always remember- Turn Around, Don't Drown! #flwx pic.twitter.com/K0MdBxD0GF — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 8, 2019

And, of course, videos circulating on social media show portions of the county are, indeed, becoming inundated with water once again.

LIVE STREAM

Flooding on the Palmetto Expressway / SR-826

Southbound at NW 103rd ST

Delays heavy back before The Big Curve https://t.co/SuaCzlz30n — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 8, 2019

Anyone passing through 826 west, avoid going through the 103rd exit. The right side is completely flooded! pic.twitter.com/xlntS9APfK — mariam padrosa (@mariamsmiles) July 8, 2019

Car stuck in floodwaters on SB Palmetto by 49th St (Pic: @kaseycanales_) pic.twitter.com/os291JnSe2 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 8, 2019

Please be careful if out on the roads as parts of Doral are flooded. We are working with Miami-Dade County to address and @DoralPolice PSAs are on the streets helping to divert traffic. https://t.co/4vAqBU5Xk0 — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) July 8, 2019

It's raining cats and dogs at University of Miami! The rate of rainfall is a drenching 1.95 inches per hour. — UM WxSTEM (@UMWxSTEM) July 8, 2019

Heavy rains have repeatedly drenched Miami this summer and brought the city to a standstill — and these sorts of events will only worsen as we pump more carbon into the air and raise ocean levels. Earlier today, the Miami Herald also reported that a tropical disturbance forming over Georgia has pushed rain to South Florida and that the weather system could develop into a hurricane once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, Miami likely won't be affected, but the news so far does not bode well for the already-battered Florida Panhandle.