Full Circle: Dolphins Should Sign Ryan Tannehill to Back Up Tua Tagovailoa

In a recent statement that set the Miami Dolphins fanbase ablaze, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt suggested that the time has come for the team to part ways with Tagovailoa. Klatt's comments, made on Thursday evening, advocated for the Dolphins to draft University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. as their first-round pick, sparking a firestorm of debate and outrage among fans and analysts alike.
There's never a dull moment in the Dolphins' offseason rumor mill.
But we're about to make it even worse with this sentence: The Miami Dolphins should sign Ryan Tannehill. Yes, the same man who tossed for more than 20,000 yards and 123 touchdowns in a Dolphins uniform over 88 games from 2012 to 2018.
Yup, you read that right: Ink another deal with Tannehill. But hear us out — just as an insurance policy behind Tua, not as a replacement.
While Klatt is out of his mind believing the Dolphins should replace Tua with a first-round rookie, his comments do give us a chance to address the fact that the other quarterbacks on the roster behind Tua are nothing to write home about.
Should the #Dolphins draft a QB? @joelklatt says YES
According to Klatt, the Dolphins' hesitation to offer Tagovailoa a new contract signals a lack of commitment from the Miami brass, suggesting they are uncertain about the quarterback's future with the team. That, of course, is a terrible take, given that there are numerous recent examples of quarterbacks signing extensions after the draft.
Still, the overall premise of his opinion should not be lost in the sauce — Miami most definitely should draft a quarterback, just not in the first round. Their most immediate help would come in the form of a solid backup such as Tannehill, not a rookie who would be nowhere near ready to lead a team built to win now, such as the Dolphins.
Can Tua be better? Sure. He was just as terrible as he was great last season. But the discussion warrants more context and the conversation a bit more reality than what Klatt offers.
On the one hand, Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance and just completed his first fully healthy season in a Dolphins uniform. He's far from perfect, but for the entirety of the 2023-24 season, there were few better than him. Moving on would be a ballsy call to make and likely one that would have been made months ago.
It's simply not going to happen. Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier are married to Tagovailoa. There is no going back now, not this late in the offseason, and not with the current roster and salary cap situation they've created.
However, Tua's health remains a significant concern, particularly his history of concussions, casting a shadow of uncertainty over his long-term viability as the franchise quarterback. Like many players, Tua is always one brutal hit away from the end of his career. But having suffered at least three bad-looking concussions, he seems to already have one foot out the door.
Notable Remaining Free Agent QBs— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 19, 2024
Ryan Tannehill
Carson Wentz
Nate Sudfeld
Blaine Gabbert
Brian Hoyer
A.J. McCarron
Kyle Allen
Trevor Siemian
Armed with that information, it's malpractice on the Dolphins' part to have a current backup quarterback room that consists of Mike White and Skylar Thompson — who have a combined ten career touchdowns between them. Tannehill could be a better option than both combined. He knows the city. He knows the NFL and how to read a defense. And, at this point in his career, he knows his place on a roster. He would be an asset, not a liability if called upon. He's seen it all.
The reality of what could happen should Tua bounce his head off the turf too hard underscores a glaring vulnerability: The Dolphins are perilously close to depending on quarterbacks who have never established themselves as team leaders in the NFL, much less captains of a Super Bowl team.
While not a Super Bowl quarterback in his own right, Tannehill would be much more likely to keep the ship righted than White or Thompson. At least Tannehill has succeeded in the NFL and demands some respect from opposing cornerbacks.
Given the depth of this year's quarterback draft class, Miami can wipe the slate clean and secure its quarterback room without necessarily using a first-round pick. Selecting a quarterback later in the draft could give the team a promising prospect to develop behind Tagovailoa while addressing other pressing needs in the first round.
But in addition to drafting a backup quarterback, the Dolphins should immediately explore the market for a veteran quarterback if they haven't already. They need a seasoned signal-caller who could offer a reliable insurance policy if Tagovailoa were to miss time, ensuring the team remains competitive.
We know of just the man: former longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback and current free agent Ryan Tannehill.
That's right — you heard us. Bring back our old friend. Let the debates begin.