Miami Heat Play-In Tournament: How It Works, Matchups, Odds

Can the Miami Heat conjure their championship spirit to mount another NBA Finals run?
April 16, 2024
Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat is airborne, positioned atop Wesley Matthews of the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat is airborne, positioned atop Wesley Matthews of the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Cox/Getty Images
After finishing the NBA regular season eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will face the seventh-place Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

With a win, the Heat will be in the playoffs. If they lose, the team will have one more shot to slide into the postseason via the tournament's second round.

Bolstered by Tyler Herro's return from injury, the Heat finished the season by winning seven of their last ten games, though they struggled against top opponents. The team remains banged up, with Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson missing several end-of-season matchups.

Can the team mount another Cinderella run to the NBA Finals, as they did last year after squeezing into the playoffs as the final seed in the East?

The path starts April 17 in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

How Does the Play-In Tournament Work?

First introduced in the 2020 playoffs in the so-called pandemic "bubble," the Play-In Tournament gives borderline playoff teams a chance at securing a spot in the postseason. The seventh- through tenth-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences battle it out for the last two spots in their respective conference playoffs. The higher-ranking team in each play-in game gets home-court advantage.

2024 Play-In Tournament Bracket

East matchups:

No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Miami Heat on April 17 at 7 p.m. EST

The winner secures the seventh playoff seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. The loser plays the winner of the game below for the eighth seed and a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

No. 9 Chicago Bulls vs. No.10 Atlanta Hawks on April 17 at 9:30 p.m. EST

Second Round: April 19, time to be determined

West matchups:

No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST

The winner secures the seventh seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The loser plays the winner of the game below for the eighth seed and a first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 10 Golden State Warriors on April 16 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Second Round: April 19, time to be determined

Betting Odds Via Hard Rock Bet: 76ers vs. Heat

Spread: 76ers -4.5 (-110), Heat +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 76ers (-190), Heat (+155)
