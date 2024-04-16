Miami Heat Play-In Tournament: How It Works, Matchups, Odds

With a win, the Heat will be in the playoffs. If they lose, the team will have one more shot to slide into the postseason via the tournament's second round.
Bolstered by Tyler Herro's return from injury, the Heat finished the season by winning seven of their last ten games, though they struggled against top opponents. The team remains banged up, with Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson missing several end-of-season matchups.
Can the team mount another Cinderella run to the NBA Finals, as they did last year after squeezing into the playoffs as the final seed in the East?
The path starts April 17 in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
How Does the Play-In Tournament Work?
First introduced in the 2020 playoffs in the so-called pandemic "bubble," the Play-In Tournament gives borderline playoff teams a chance at securing a spot in the postseason. The seventh- through tenth-place teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences battle it out for the last two spots in their respective conference playoffs. The higher-ranking team in each play-in game gets home-court advantage.
2024 Play-In Tournament BracketEast matchups:
No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 8 Miami Heat on April 17 at 7 p.m. EST
The winner secures the seventh playoff seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. The loser plays the winner of the game below for the eighth seed and a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
No. 9 Chicago Bulls vs. No.10 Atlanta Hawks on April 17 at 9:30 p.m. EST
Second Round: April 19, time to be determined
West matchups:
No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST
The winner secures the seventh seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The loser plays the winner of the game below for the eighth seed and a first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 10 Golden State Warriors on April 16 at 10:00 p.m. EST
Second Round: April 19, time to be determined
Betting Odds Via Hard Rock Bet: 76ers vs. HeatSpread: 76ers -4.5 (-110), Heat +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: 76ers (-190), Heat (+155)