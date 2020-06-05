More Black Lives Matter Protests Planned This Weekend in South Florida

Protests against police brutality and racism in honor of George Floyd continue to sweep across South Florida, one week after Miami's first demonstration.

Last weekend, protests were peaceful throughout the daylight hours, but as the sun went down, chaos emerged as some people set fire to police vehicles and looted Bayside Marketplace, and police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds. Since then, protests throughout the week have gone on without incident.

Local groups, including chapters of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as college students, are organizing protests throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties this weekend. Here's a list of upcoming protests with dates, times, and locations.

Wynwood

At 4 p.m. this afternoon, protesters will meet outside of Panther Coffee at 2390 NW Second Ave. The organizers state that the demonstration seeks justice for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality; the rally is being held "in homage to the Black Panthers," according to a digital flyer.

Protests in Miami remain untied to any organizations or groups. We support the people’s right to rebel nonetheless! Next one is Friday at 4pm at the Panther Coffee in Wynwood pic.twitter.com/YIdPkUIOcf — Miami DSA (@MiamiDSA) June 3, 2020

Downtown Miami

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is staging a protest Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd., in Bayfront Park. "We seek justice for Floyd, but the incarceration of his murderers is not enough," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "This goes beyond what happened May 25th. America's justice system is inherently biased, racist, and oppressive towards black lives."

Saturday, June 6 at 4pm

Torch of Friendship pic.twitter.com/KhqX4IU35s — Miami DSA (@MiamiDSA) June 5, 2020

Miramar

Organizers Josh Michel and Haley Ferguson have planned a protest for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd. Sybrina Fulton, a candidate for the Miami-Dade County Commission and the mother of Trayvon Martin, is expected to attend. Protesters will march to the Miramar Town Center and back.

UPDATE: Me and @Soitshaley spoke with the mayor of Miramar and the chief of Miramar PD and decided to START the BLM protest @ Ansin Park at 2pm this Saturday. We will then March as a unit from Ansin to the Miramar Town Center to protest there. RT to spread awareness pic.twitter.com/vq1T1UzRFb — Law Abiding Citizen (@YourUnkleT) June 3, 2020

Doral

FIU student Nathalie Polo and Miami Dade College student Alexander Mendez are organizing a peaceful protest at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Trump National Doral resort at 4400 NW 87th Ave. Polo says the protest has three goals: demand justice for George Floyd, demand the resignation of President Donald Trump, and discuss racism and colorism within the Hispanic community.

Polo stressed that it will be a peaceful protest and that weapons or violence will not be tolerated. The organizers hope to get the president's attention by demonstrating in front of his resort.