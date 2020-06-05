 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
A Fort Lauderdale protest against the killing of George Floyd.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

More Black Lives Matter Protests Planned This Weekend in South Florida

Joshua Ceballos | June 5, 2020 | 12:18pm
AA

Protests against police brutality and racism in honor of George Floyd continue to sweep across South Florida, one week after Miami's first demonstration.

Last weekend, protests were peaceful throughout the daylight hours, but as the sun went down, chaos emerged as some people set fire to police vehicles and looted Bayside Marketplace, and police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds. Since then, protests throughout the week have gone on without incident.

Local groups, including chapters of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as college students, are organizing protests throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties this weekend. Here's a list of upcoming protests with dates, times, and locations.

Wynwood

At 4 p.m. this afternoon, protesters will meet outside of Panther Coffee at 2390 NW Second Ave. The organizers state that the demonstration seeks justice for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality; the rally is being held "in homage to the Black Panthers," according to a digital flyer.

Downtown Miami

The Miami chapter of Black Lives Matter is staging a protest Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd., in Bayfront Park. "We seek justice for Floyd, but the incarceration of his murderers is not enough," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "This goes beyond what happened May 25th. America's justice system is inherently biased, racist, and oppressive towards black lives."

Miramar

Organizers Josh Michel and Haley Ferguson have planned a protest for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd. Sybrina Fulton, a candidate for the Miami-Dade County Commission and the mother of Trayvon Martin, is expected to attend. Protesters will march to the Miramar Town Center and back.

Doral

FIU student Nathalie Polo and Miami Dade College student Alexander Mendez are organizing a peaceful protest at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Trump National Doral resort at 4400 NW 87th Ave. Polo says the protest has three goals: demand justice for George Floyd, demand the resignation of President Donald Trump, and discuss racism and colorism within the Hispanic community.

Polo stressed that it will be a peaceful protest and that weapons or violence will not be tolerated. The organizers hope to get the president's attention by demonstrating in front of his resort.

 
Joshua Ceballos is a reporter at Miami New Times. For the past three years, he has worked as a staff writer and news director at his college news outlet, PantherNOW. He recently earned bachelor's degrees in English and international business from Florida International University.

