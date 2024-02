We're Hiring! Join Miami New Times as a Reporter or Freelance Writer

New Times Freelancers: About the Job

New Times News Reporter: About the Job

Work with the newsroom to tell stories in a variety of formats, including traditional articles online and in our weekly print issue, videos, photo essays, and social media-based narratives.

Use Google search tools and social media to mine trending topics to cover, connect with sources, and promote your work to a wide audience.

Explore the city! Attend public meetings, town halls, political rallies, and other events outside the office to find sources, stories, and people affected by the decisions made by government agencies and elected officials. Note: The position sometimes requires evening and weekend work.

Collaborate with other parts of the newsroom, our social media and product teams, and occasionally with reporters and editors in our sister newsrooms in Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Build broad and diverse relationships so that your sources, story ideas, research, and reporting reflect South Florida's many communities.

Be committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.

Contribute to our annual Best of Miami issue and other special projects.

A journalist with a track record of crafting breaking stories on deadline with crisp writing and the ability to tell stories about the people who are affected by what you're covering.

A writer with the ability to report complex issues in straightforward, accessible, engaging prose.

An experienced reporter across a variety of topics, such as politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, labor, and the environment.

A person who possesses strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.

A highly organized, resourceful, and proactive self-starter.

Starting salary is $45,000.

401(k) with company match.

Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

10 paid holidays, 14 days of paid time off, 5 paid sick days per year.

Hybrid work policy based in our Biscayne Boulevard office.

This is a union position.