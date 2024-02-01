We're Hiring! Join Miami New Times as a Reporter or Freelance Writer

We want to add a versatile news reporter to tell important, timely, and engaging stories about South Florida. Do you have the journalism chops to excel at the job? See the details below.
Our freelance contributors are equally important. They're skilled reporters, storytellers, and photographers who help us cover the people, places, and quirks of the Magic City.
Come join an editorial team that has been telling award-wining stories about this incomparable region since the late 1980s.
New Times Freelancers: About the JobWe're looking for seasoned freelancers to contribute to our legacy of groundbreaking, no-holds-barred journalism. Applicants should be based in or near the Miami metro area and have a working knowledge of online journalism as well as impeccable integrity.
Our coverage is all over the map. We're looking for contributors for news, cannabis, sports, culture, music, and food. That's not to say you need to be an expert in everything to work with us. We're looking for intrepid, intelligent, inquisitive writers who want to tell it like it is, and to do so in a fast-paced environment, on deadline.
Depending on experience level, our freelancers can contribute quick-breaking stories, event coverage, more enterprising pieces, profiles of influential people, or in-depth features.
Interested? Please email a short cover letter, a résumé, links to published articles, areas of interest, and a handful of story ideas to [email protected]. Please put FREELANCE in the subject line.
New Times News Reporter: About the JobMiami New Times has an immediate opening for a full-time news writer to continue our record of hard-hitting reporting.
We're looking for a journalist with a solid news background to cover developing stories through the week and find news of interest to our educated urban readership. Staff writers work under the guidance of experienced editors in a small but scrappy newsroom with a history of excellence, including numerous national and regional reporting awards.
We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice, and savvy use of social media. Ideal candidates will have the desire and proven ability to report and write well in diverse areas, such as politics, public health, business, environmental issues, law, and government.
Key Responsibilities
- Work with the newsroom to tell stories in a variety of formats, including traditional articles online and in our weekly print issue, videos, photo essays, and social media-based narratives.
- Use Google search tools and social media to mine trending topics to cover, connect with sources, and promote your work to a wide audience.
- Explore the city! Attend public meetings, town halls, political rallies, and other events outside the office to find sources, stories, and people affected by the decisions made by government agencies and elected officials. Note: The position sometimes requires evening and weekend work.
- Collaborate with other parts of the newsroom, our social media and product teams, and occasionally with reporters and editors in our sister newsrooms in Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.
- Build broad and diverse relationships so that your sources, story ideas, research, and reporting reflect South Florida's many communities.
- Be committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.
- Contribute to our annual Best of Miami issue and other special projects.
- A journalist with a track record of crafting breaking stories on deadline with crisp writing and the ability to tell stories about the people who are affected by what you're covering.
- A writer with the ability to report complex issues in straightforward, accessible, engaging prose.
- An experienced reporter across a variety of topics, such as politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, labor, and the environment.
- A person who possesses strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.
- A highly organized, resourceful, and proactive self-starter.
- Starting salary is $45,000.
- 401(k) with company match.
- Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays, 14 days of paid time off, 5 paid sick days per year.
- Hybrid work policy based in our Biscayne Boulevard office.
- This is a union position.
Qualified applicants should send a cover letter, résumé, and links to three (preferably published) clips to: [email protected]. Please put STAFF WRITER in the subject line.
We're committed to building an inclusive newsroom that reflects the people and communities we serve. We encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.