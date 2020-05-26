We Hope Your Car Survived This Weekend's Downpours in Miami

During a normal Memorial Day weekend, nearly every card-carrying Miamian would have been outdoors boating, barbecuing, or hitting the beach to mark the unofficial start of summer. Mother Nature had other plans, forcing people mostly indoors over the long weekend.

If the weather felt like more of a washout than usual, there's something to that. As it turns out, the Magic City hasn't seen this much rain for two days straight during the month of May in more than 60 years, according to National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake.

A couple of odd facts about the past 2 days- #Miami had consecutive temps below 80 from 15-31 May (wet season) for the 1st time since 1984! Also the last time Miami had two back-to-back days with that much rain in May was 1958. Not your typical weather for sure! pic.twitter.com/3hSIldSMqD — Eric Blake ???? (@EricBlake12) May 26, 2020

The rain over Memorial Day weekend broke daily rainfall records in Broward and Palm Beach counties, but not in Miami-Dade, according to the National Weather Service. It did leave some people's cars broken down in the middle of floodwaters in Brickell, though:

And, as has become a regular sight following hurricanes and king tides, some people busted out their wakeboards and got towed through the floodwaters:

This morning, you might have woken up irritated that the sun finally came out the day after a long weekend. Enjoy it while you can, because the flood watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach is active until 8 p.m.

Paxton Fell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, says westerly winds will push showers and thunderstorms onto the east coast of Miami-Dade.

"It won't be as significant as the past few days," Fell says. "But there's standing water lingering around. Any additional rainfall will increase flood risk."