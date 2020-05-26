 
How wet did your car get?EXPAND
How wet did your car get?
Photo by Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash

We Hope Your Car Survived This Weekend's Downpours in Miami

Alexi C. Cardona | May 26, 2020 | 12:41pm
During a normal Memorial Day weekend, nearly every card-carrying Miamian would have been outdoors boating, barbecuing, or hitting the beach to mark the unofficial start of summer. Mother Nature had other plans, forcing people mostly indoors over the long weekend.

If the weather felt like more of a washout than usual, there's something to that. As it turns out, the Magic City hasn't seen this much rain for two days straight during the month of May in more than 60 years, according to National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake.

The rain over Memorial Day weekend broke daily rainfall records in Broward and Palm Beach counties, but not in Miami-Dade, according to the National Weather Service. It did leave some people's cars broken down in the middle of floodwaters in Brickell, though:

And, as has become a regular sight following hurricanes and king tides, some people busted out their wakeboards and got towed through the floodwaters:

The Miami Olympics | #ONLYinDADE @alexis.waserstein

This morning, you might have woken up irritated that the sun finally came out the day after a long weekend. Enjoy it while you can, because the flood watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach is active until 8 p.m.

Paxton Fell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, says westerly winds will push showers and thunderstorms onto the east coast of Miami-Dade.

"It won't be as significant as the past few days," Fell says. "But there's standing water lingering around. Any additional rainfall will increase flood risk."

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

