 Judge Sentences Florida Proud Boy #GogglesMan Who Attacked Cops on Jan. 6 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Tampa Bay Proud Boy "GogglesMan" Sentenced for Assaulting Police in Jan. 6 Riot

Zachary Johnson was in the thick of the assault on D.C. police and helped pass a sledgehammer to other rioters.
December 1, 2023
Zachary Johnson, a Tampa-area Proud Boy, was sentenced to more than three years in prison and another three years of supervised release for his role in the insurrection
Zachary Johnson, a Tampa-area Proud Boy, was sentenced to more than three years in prison and another three years of supervised release for his role in the insurrection Screenshot via YouTube
Share this:
A Florida Proud Boy who assaulted police and passed around a sledgehammer and pepper spray during the January 6 attack at the U.S Capitol is headed to prison.

Zachary Johnson, a 34-year-old Tampa-area Proud Boy nicknamed #GogglesMan on social media, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to more than three years in prison and another three years of supervised release for his role in the insurrection. In August, Johnson pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers after prosecutors claimed that he helped coordinate pushes against police and passed a sledgehammer and pepper spray to other rioters while working with fellow Proud Boys.

On January 6, 2021, Johnson traveled from his home in Florida to Washington, D.C., to protest Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote for the election of President Joe Biden, according to court documents.

Sporting a ballistic plate carrier and a pair of gray goggles, Johnson met up with a group of roughly 100 other members in the morning at the base of the Washington Monument per Proud Boy leaders' instruction, according to federal prosecutors.

At around 10:30 a.m., leaders of the far-right group organized the men, including Johnson, into formation and marched them toward the Capitol. Johnson marched alongside Proud Boy members to the Capitol grounds, where they eventually charged through the barricades and were among the first to breach the restricted perimeter, prosecutors alleged.

According to court documents, Johnson advanced with four members of the Tampa Proud Boys chapter into the area known as the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, the site of some of the most violent attacks against police that day. He then joined other rioters in a collective push against the established police lines, in which they chanted "Heave, ho!" as they bashed their way into the Capitol.

Once pushed outside the tunnel by police, Johnson helped pass a sledgehammer and a large canister of pepper spray up to other rioters closer to the entrance.

"As Johnson intended, those rioters then sprayed the officers with the agent, further assaulting the officers protecting the Capitol," according to prosecutors.

Johnson is one of numerous Proud Boys indicted for breaching the Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes.

Miami native Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys chairman at the time, was sentenced in September to 22 years in prison for his role in orchestrating the Capitol attack, although he wasn't present at the riot, having been arrested two days earlier on charges related to the burning of a stolen Black Lives Matter flag. Four prominent members of the Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola — were tried alongside Tarrio and received felony convictions for storming the Capitol.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

Traffic

Brightline Apologizes for "Nearly Incomprehensible" Customer Service

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Seaquarium to Transfer Manatees Owing to Health Issues

Animals

Miami Seaquarium to Transfer Manatees Owing to Health Issues

By Alex DeLuca
Florida Democratic Party Calls for GOP Chair's Resignation After Report of Sexual Assault Claim

Crime

Florida Democratic Party Calls for GOP Chair's Resignation After Report of Sexual Assault Claim

By Naomi Feinstein and Alex DeLuca
Race to the Bottom: New Reports Show How Inflation Is Draining Miami Residents' Wallets

Economy

Race to the Bottom: New Reports Show How Inflation Is Draining Miami Residents' Wallets

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation