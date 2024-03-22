South Florida Mom Arrested After Gun Found in Kid's Lunchbox at Daycare

Some parents may pack a toy or little notes in their child's lunchbox to wish them well during their day at school.One Palm Beach County mom allegedly left a less wholesome surprise.On March 14, police arrested Shanae Davis after a Glock 43 handgun was discovered in her child's lunchbox at Jackson's Daycare in Riviera Beach.According to the police report, a teacher screamed "gun" upon opening the lunchbox that morning, prompting a coworker to run over. After questioning whether it was a toy, staff took a closer look and realized the gun "was indeed real," at which point they called the police.Davis told officers that she routinely leaves her gun inside her car's glove compartment, but after a string of break-ins at her West Palm Beach apartment complex, she had been taking her pistol out of her car. She said that on the morning of March 14, she placed the weapon in her child's lunchbox because she does not carry a purse and did not want it out in the open, the report states.According to Riviera Beach Police, Davis admitted she forgot to remove the gun from the lunchbox and later received a phone call from the daycare telling her to come to the school immediately.Although the police say the daycare center owner did not want to press charges, the 39-year-old was arrested on counts of child neglect and allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and take it to school.