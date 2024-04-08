 FIU Student Working as Security Killed in CityPlace Doral Shooting | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

FIU Student Killed in Doral Martini Bar Shooting

The 23-year-old, who leaves behind an infant daughter, was set to graduate from FIU next month.
April 8, 2024
Florida International University (FIU) student George Castellanos was killed in a late-night shooting in Doral over the weekend.
Florida International University (FIU) student George Castellanos was killed in a late-night shooting in Doral over the weekend. Screenshot via GoFundMe
Share this:
The security guard killed in a late-night shooting at a Doral bar over the weekend was a loving father and Florida International University student on the verge of graduation.

George Alejandro Castellanos, a 23-year-old working security at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral, was shot to death when he intervened in a fight that broke out at the nightclub around 3:30 a.m., according to police. The suspect, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, was killed by police. Seven other people were injured in the crossfire — a police officer, a bar employee, and five civilians.

According to a GoFundMe created for his family, Castellanos worked as head of security at Martini Bar and was set to graduate from FIU next month with degrees in biological science and criminal justice. He was an aspiring police officer.

Endearingly known as "Gordo," Castellanos leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, whom he showered with "unwavering love and dedication" that "shone through in every facet of his life."

"He worked tirelessly as the head of security at Martini Bar in Doral, always striving to create a brighter future for his precious daughter," the GoFundMe reads.

Two Doral police officers discharged their weapons during the August 6 incident. Police say that the injured officer, a four-year veteran at the department, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

The injured bystanders include two women and four men, two of whom were reportedly transported in critical condition to local hospitals.

William Suedois, a resident who lives nearby the upscale Doral shopping mall, told Local 10 that he heard three gunshots before a sudden succession of between 10 and 15 fired at a rapid pace. He initially thought they were fireworks.

"I felt it in my chest," Suedois told the outlet. "Not gonna lie, it was pretty scary.”

According to the fundraiser for the Castellanos family, the money raised will be used to celebrate his life and allow his family to bid their "final farewells," as well as provide support for his daughter and her mother.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $78,500.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Crane Accident Kills Construction Worker, Crushes Vehicle in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

News

Crane Accident Kills Construction Worker, Crushes Vehicle in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

By Izzy Kapnick
Shave Your Breath! Orthodox Jew Sues EMT School Over Beard Restrictions

News

Shave Your Breath! Orthodox Jew Sues EMT School Over Beard Restrictions

By Izzy Kapnick
Are You an Optimist or a Pessimist? Partly Cloudy or Mostly Sunny Skies for the Eclipse in Miami

News

Are You an Optimist or a Pessimist? Partly Cloudy or Mostly Sunny Skies for the Eclipse in Miami

By Tom Finkel
Survive and Advance: Comprehensive Guide to the Miami Heat's Play-In Tournament Prospects

Sports

Survive and Advance: Comprehensive Guide to the Miami Heat's Play-In Tournament Prospects

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation