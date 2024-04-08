FIU Student Killed in Doral Martini Bar Shooting

The security guard killed in a late-night shooting at a Doral bar over the weekend was a loving father and Florida International University student on the verge of graduation.
George Alejandro Castellanos, a 23-year-old working security at Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral, was shot to death when he intervened in a fight that broke out at the nightclub around 3:30 a.m., according to police. The suspect, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood, was killed by police. Seven other people were injured in the crossfire — a police officer, a bar employee, and five civilians.
According to a GoFundMe created for his family, Castellanos worked as head of security at Martini Bar and was set to graduate from FIU next month with degrees in biological science and criminal justice. He was an aspiring police officer.
Endearingly known as "Gordo," Castellanos leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, whom he showered with "unwavering love and dedication" that "shone through in every facet of his life."
"He worked tirelessly as the head of security at Martini Bar in Doral, always striving to create a brighter future for his precious daughter," the GoFundMe reads.
Two Doral police officers discharged their weapons during the August 6 incident. Police say that the injured officer, a four-year veteran at the department, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.
The injured bystanders include two women and four men, two of whom were reportedly transported in critical condition to local hospitals.
William Suedois, a resident who lives nearby the upscale Doral shopping mall, told Local 10 that he heard three gunshots before a sudden succession of between 10 and 15 fired at a rapid pace. He initially thought they were fireworks.
"I felt it in my chest," Suedois told the outlet. "Not gonna lie, it was pretty scary.”
According to the fundraiser for the Castellanos family, the money raised will be used to celebrate his life and allow his family to bid their "final farewells," as well as provide support for his daughter and her mother.
As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $78,500.