What to Know: Federal Agents Raid Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami Beach Homes

Federal agents spent Monday rummaging through rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes on Star Island in Miami Beach as claims of sexual abuse pile up against the hip-hop mogul.
Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were seen searching the two properties with large field-investigation trucks parked on the street in the luxury, palm-tree-lined community that's home to some of the Miami area's wealthiest residents.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said in a statement that it was executing "law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners." Another one of Combs' mansions, in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, was also raided by federal agents Monday.
The Miami Beach properties are situated next to each other, north of the MacArthur Causeway, on West Star Island Drive. Combs purchased one of the homes from singer Gloria Estefan, a longtime resident of the Biscayne Bay island, in 2021.
the raid was tied to sexual misconduct allegations recently levied against Combs. Combs has been sued multiple times in the last six months over claims of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering.
In a lawsuit filed in February, record producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones claims Combs "violently gripped and palmed Jones' anus and crotch" while he was living with Combs and working on Love Album: Off the Grid, Combs' first solo studio album in 17 years.
Jones claims Combs would force him to work while Combs walked around naked, and that Combs pressured him to recruit sex workers from a Miami strip club, Booby Trap on the River. The lawsuit alleges Combs "used his power and influence to intimidate and force Mr. Jones into soliciting and sleeping with these women." Jones also alleges he was drugged at one of Combs' parties in California and woke up "at 4 a.m. the following morning naked with a sex worker sleeping next to him."
Combs' camp released a statement calling Jones "a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."
"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement.
Prior to Jones' claims, Combs was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, AKA Cassie, of prolonged sexual abuse. Ventura alleged he beat her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes, among other allegations. Combs settled a civil case brought by Ventura in November.
In a pending civil case, another woman claims Combs gang-raped her in 2003 when she was 17 years old.
Combs, founder of the Bad Boys record label and reportedly one of the wealthiest hip-hop producers, released a statement denying the claims.
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth," the statement reads.
After the news of the raid broke, Ventura's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said his client stood in support of the investigation.
"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," Wigdor said.
While the feds were searching the properties, TMZ posted footage of Combs pacing around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 6 p.m.
Brendon Paul, a reported member of Diddy's entourage, was arrested at the airport on Monday after police allegedly found cocaine and marijuana edibles in his possession. A plane linked to Diddy later departed for Antigua. Combs is not mentioned in the arrest report for Paul.
Jones' lawsuit describes Paul as Combs' "mule," claiming Paul "acquires and distributes" drugs for Combs.
Jones claims Combs' business manager required employees to carry "a black Prada pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies... and Tuci," a combination of ecstasy and cocaine — so that the drugs would be readily dispensable.
The Herald reported that the search on Star Island continued deep into the evening hours Monday. Sources told the paper that Jones was a primary witness in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.