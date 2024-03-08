Miami Fires Cop Accused of Scheme to Extort Suspects Out of Cash, Cocaine

More than three months after a veteran Miami officer was arrested and charged with trying to extort money and cocaine from drug-trafficking suspects, the City of Miami has fired him from the police force.
Frenel Cenat was terminated from his job as a Miami Police Department (MPD) officer last month following his arrest in 2023 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The bureau says a sting operation busted Cenat as he pulled over undercover agents posing as drug dealers and forced them to hand over thousands of dollars, along with what he believed to be a mound of cocaine.
His termination was effective February 23, according to the Miami Civil Service Board's March 5 meeting agenda.
Cenat, who joined the police department around 2008 and spent the past few years working in the evidence room, was arrested on November 16 on charges of Hobbs Act extortion, theft of government funds, and attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Authorities were led to Cenat via a tip from a confidential source who said the officer had used his badge and unmarked police car to stop drug-trafficking suspects in Broward County and then make off with their drugs and money.
Investigators arranged for the informant to draw Cenat into the sting operation by feeding him fabricated information about drug deals pending in the area.
On November 3, Cenat pulled over a driver who he thought was transporting drugs but was actually an undercover agent. Cenat falsely identified himself as "Officer Martez" of the "Miami PD – Dade County Narcotics Unit," and promised to let the driver go if he gave Cenat a $50,000 stash of cash he had in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Cenat allegedly took the money from the undercover agent and released him.
Later that month, on November 16, Cenat pulled over another undercover officer and, under the impression he was a drug dealer, gave him the option to either turn over wads of cash and cocaine or risk prison time, the FBI says. This time, Cenat allegedly identified himself as Officer Martez of the "Broward County Sheriff’s Office - Narcotics Unit."
"You want to go home tonight or spend 30 years in...federal prison?" Cenat asked the agent, according to the complaint.
Cenat took a duffle bag from the officer with $80,000 in $100 bills and seven kilograms of fake cocaine and allowed him to leave.
Following Cenat's arrest, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called him a corrupt officer.
"The arrest of Officer Cenat is the result of a joint operation focused on identifying corrupt cops, and it’s an example of the repercussions when one of our own betrays their oath of office and tarnishes their badge," Morales said in a statement. "I stand firmly committed to transparency and ensuring the community’s trust is upheld throughout this investigation."
A Miami police union has not responded to a request for comment about Cenat's firing. In response to questions regarding the months-long process to terminate Cenat, the Miami Police Department did not comment, instead referring New Times to a general list of lengthy internal affairs protocols and procedures for the department's disciplinary review.
Cenat's arraignment was delayed until early February, at which point an initial not-guilty plea was recorded. He has a change-of-plea hearing set for March 21.