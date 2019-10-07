 


Fred Guttenberg and his daughter Jaime, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.EXPAND
Fred Guttenberg and his daughter Jaime, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Photos courtesy of Fred Guttenberg

Bill Named for Parkland Victim Would Require Background Checks on Ammo Purchases

Alexi C. Cardona | October 7, 2019 | 4:18pm
A person barred from buying a gun under Florida law is also prohibited from buying ammunition, but there's nothing to stop them from walking into a gun shop and leaving with a few boxes of ammo.

A bill filed this week could change that fact. Jaime's Law — named for Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year — would require background checks for anyone who tries to buy ammunition from a licensed manufacturer or dealer, just like the required background checks for people buying firearms.

The bill was filed in the Florida House by Rep. Dan Daley, a Democrat from Coral Springs, and in the Florida Senate by Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation.

Daley tells New Times the legislation seeks to close a loophole that allows people prohibited from buying guns to still purchase ammunition.

"I think the argument some folks make is that if a bad guy wants to get a gun, he'll get a gun," Daley says. "That's right, but let's make it more difficult. And if it's easy to get a gun, why should we make it easier for them to get ammunition?"

Jaime's Law was introduced first as a federal bill — the Ammunition Background Check Act — earlier this year to require universal background checks for all gun ammo sales. Jaime's father, Fred Guttenberg; and Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worked on the bill together for months before it was filed, according to the Miami Herald. Daley, a Stoneman Douglas graduate, says he contacted Guttenberg and asked if he could file the same legislation in Florida in Jaime's name.

With a Republican-controlled state Legislature, Daley is "cautiously optimistic" about the bill passing and hopes it will be heard and discussed.

"I think it's a step in the right direction for Florida," he says.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

