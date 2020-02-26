Five Reasons Dwyane Wade Should Be Co-Owner of the Miami Heat

Following a weekend of jersey retirement, a documentary premiere, and more thank-yous than one man could possibly handle, Dwyane Wade is free to live his best postcourt life. He could float away to spend the majority of his days in California with wife Gabrielle Union and supporting her career as a Hollywood A-lister, just as she has done for his career as an NBA player. He could also continue to work for TNT as a basketball analyst, flying out to random cities once or twice a week and spending half his time talking about the next Jazz-Kings game.

Or the greatest player in Miami Heat history could take a gap year between his retirement and the next chapter of his Hall of Fame basketball career and become the next great Heat executive. He could bring more parades to Biscayne Boulevard and more gaudy championship rings to his fingers. He could decide life after basketball means snagging an office with a view of Biscayne Bay while he assumes the job of running an NBA franchise.

Hell, Dwyane Wade should own a piece of the Miami Heat — not in five years or ten years, but right now.

Selfishly, we'd like to make the case as to why Wade should jump directly into a job with the Miami Heat.

Wade could follow in the footsteps of his idol, Michael Jordan. Wade grew up in Chicago idolizing Michael Jordan. He wants to "Be Like Mike," the same as just about everyone else on the planet. The chances of that happening were likely one in a trillion, but it happened for Wade — he's cemented his role as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, just like his idol.

Jordan, of course, is now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, one of only three NBA teams with non-white majority owners. For a sport that is overwhelmingly fueled by African-American players, that's a problem. Wade could start a trend that would likely continue once more members of his "Banana Boat" crew retire. LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony all have the chops to become team owners. Wade could be the first and get a headstart at beating his pals there.

The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming, making it a perfect time for Wade to work his legendary recruiting magic. It's a dirty little secret that Wade is the biggest reason Miami was able to get, well, everyone. Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Jimmy Butler — you name the star that has come to Miami since 2003, and Wade is the primary reason for said transaction taking place. Now, Wade can jump right back into the recruiting game and land Miami the biggest star available in 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Butler came to Miami because Dwyane Wade sold him on Miami. Nobody can explain better than Wade can why the Heat is the place to get the most out of your basketball career. Wade could start off his part-owner regime in the front office next to Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem — and a new superteam that can usher Pat Riley into retirement.

Wade should get involved in Miami before Chicago offers him the world to run the Bulls. The Chicago Bulls are a dumpster fire. They're currently a terribly run franchise with no direction that is perpetually rebuilding and only get attention because of the jerseys they wear. Eventually, everything will be torn down in Chicago, and the Bulls will be looking to make a splash. One has to assume that Wade — a Chicago native who grew up as a Bulls fan and briefly played for the team — would be one of the first phone calls the team would make.

Taking that job would be a horrible mistake for Wade. If you don't think he would do it, remember that he once said he would love to "bring the game of basketball back to Seattle" post-retirement. Just as many coaches and executives have tried and failed to bring the "Patriots way" from New England elsewhere, the "Miami Heat way" doesn't travel. It's not something you can build overnight. Bulls fans didn't react all that well when Wade signed with the team, and he certainly wouldn't get a big honeymoon if things don't go his way there.

Miami is the spot for Wade. Chicago could be a career blemish waiting to happen.

Retiring is hard, but being involved with the Heat could make it easier. Almost every player who has retired has said the same thing: It's hard to be a competitor at the top of a sport, then suddenly not have practice, games, or even just the locker room in your life every day. Everything goes quiet, and while spending more time with the family is great, there's still a void. The best way to avoid that fate is to stick around in a different, higher-level capacity, if you can.

Wade should pull a Derek Jeter and report to the front office to help build the next title contender. It will keep him within walking distance of Dwyane Wade Boulevard, but with much less commitment than it took to play the game night-in and night-out.

Wade has so much more to offer the game of basketball. The Miami Heat, and even the entire NBA, needs Wade. He has so much to offer the next generation of the game. If there's anything Wade's retirement speech taught us, it's that he's so well-spoken and so powerful that he could run for office one day. He gives people hope. He makes them listen. He makes them feel better about themselves.

The NBA, the Miami Heat, and more importantly, young players coming into the league, need Wade around more than ever now that Kobe Bryant is gone. His knowledge and thoughtfulness are invaluable and should not be wasted.

Some people were just born to do something for their entire lives. Wade was born to be around the game of basketball.