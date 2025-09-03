 Photos: Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star’s New $34M Mansion | Miami New Times
Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé Anthony Lopez plan to renovate the home and add a floating padel court.
September 3, 2025
Image: Backyard view of large cream waterfront mansion
Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez just purchased another massive waterfront mansion. Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Fresh off their $40 million mansion sale to British pop icon Robbie Williams, anesthesiologist and former Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez, just bought a $34 million waterfront estate in Coral Gables.

The seven-bedroom and seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion is located at 33 Arvida Parkway inside the exclusive Gables Estates, which was recently crowned the most expensive neighborhood in the U.S. Listing agent Maria Marin-Sanchez of One Sotheby’s International Realty had the property on the market for $47 million. Real estate investor Rafael Perez purchased the home for $11 million in 2012.

Lopez, CEO of Your Insurance Attorney law firm in Coconut Grove, told The Real Deal that the couple plans to "gut renovate" the estate and add an 80-foot dock and a floating padel court. The renovations are expected to take two years and cost $10 million. Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby's International Realty represented the couple, who also own a condo on the exclusive and ritzy Fisher Island. 
click to enlarge entryway and front view of Coral gables mansion
The couple will renovate the property.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
The home features 225 feet of water frontage offering open views of Biscayne Bay, a gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, a custom wine cellar with the space to hold more than 2,700 bottles in a temperature-controlled environment, a game and entertainment room, two home offices, an elevator, and a fully-equipped home gym. The estate also offers spacious outdoor terraces, a summer kitchen, a bayfront pool, and an air-conditioned four-car garage. 
click to enlarge Backyard view of Coral Gables mansion on Biscayne Bay. It features a pool.
The sprawling estate was sold for $34 million.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Martin, a cast member on Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami for three seasons, and Lopez recently sold a massive waterfront mansion in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay neighborhood for $40 million. The sale of the 20,000-square-foot mansion set a new record for the area. The couple originally purchased the property in 2022 for $21.5 million. Martin and Lopez spent millions renovating, with the Bravo series chronicling additions such as an 18-car garage, resort-style pool, and seven bedrooms.
click to enlarge driveway view of the cream-colored mansion
The home is located in the gated Gables Estates.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Additionally, in 2022, Lopez and Martin sold a 13,000-square-foot estate in Coral Gables to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' mother Jackie and his stepfather Mike for $44 million. 
click to enlarge One of the bedrooms inside the home
The property includes seven bedrooms.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Bathtub in one of the bathrooms
One of the many bathrooms
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Stairway and entryway table inside the property
The renovations are expected to cost $10 million.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge The dining room with a wood ceiling
The dining room
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Office with wood desks overlooking the bay
The home has his and hers offices.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Living room with doors to an outdoor terrace
One of the many living rooms
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Modern kitchen with custom white cabinets and blue countertops.
The kitchen offers high-end appliances.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge The backyard and pool overlooking the water.
The backyard also has a summer kitchen.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
click to enlarge Outdoor terrace overlooking the bay
The property features numerous expansive terraces.
Photo by Become Legendary / Dennis Carvajal at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Image: Naomi Feinstein
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as a summer intern in 2019, then returned as a fellow in August 2022 before joining the staff full-time in February 2023. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, the Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
[email protected]
LinkedIn
