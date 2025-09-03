Check Out Ex-Real Housewives of Miami Star's New $34M Mansion

Fresh off their $40 million mansion sale to British pop icon Robbie Williams, anesthesiologist and former Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé, attorney Anthony Lopez, just bought a $34 million waterfront estate in Coral Gables.
The seven-bedroom and seven-and-a-half bathroom mansion is located at 33 Arvida Parkway inside the exclusive Gables Estates, which was recently crowned the most expensive neighborhood in the U.S. Listing agent Maria Marin-Sanchez of One Sotheby’s International Realty had the property on the market for $47 million. Real estate investor Rafael Perez purchased the home for $11 million in 2012.
Lopez, CEO of Your Insurance Attorney law firm in Coconut Grove, told The Real Deal that the couple plans to "gut renovate" the estate and add an 80-foot dock and a floating padel court. The renovations are expected to take two years and cost $10 million. Dennis Carvajal with One Sotheby's International Realty represented the couple, who also own a condo on the exclusive and ritzy Fisher Island. recently sold a massive waterfront mansion in the exclusive Old Cutler Bay neighborhood for $40 million. The sale of the 20,000-square-foot mansion set a new record for the area. The couple originally purchased the property in 2022 for $21.5 million. Martin and Lopez spent millions renovating, with the Bravo series chronicling additions such as an 18-car garage, resort-style pool, and seven bedrooms.