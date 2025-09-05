 Expensive Plan to Move Miami Elections is Officially Dead | Miami New Times
Expensive Plan to Move Miami Elections is Officially Dead

The city spent more than $115,000 litigating the issue that died Friday when commissioners canceled a special meeting.
September 5, 2025
Image: Depicted is Miami City Hall, a white and blue building, on a sunny day.
Three commissioners failed to show up to Friday's meeting, effectively killing Commissioner Damian Pardo's efforts to add an item to November ballots. Photo by Owen Byrne via Flickr
A controversial move to change Miami's municipal election dates came to an abrupt halt Friday after commissioners failed to gather a quorum to conduct the special meeting and vote on the matter.

Commissioner Damian Pardo spearheaded the campaign to move the date to coincide with federal midterm elections in an effort to save about $1 million per election and boost voter participation. On Friday, commissioners were set to vote on whether to add the measure to Miami voters' November ballots after an appeals court in August ruled commissioners can't change the election date without voter approval, as they attempted to do in June. The initial move was unpopular, with many residents voicing strong opposition to allowing those in office to add another year to their terms.

It also drew an immediate lawsuit from mayoral candidate and former city manager Emilio Gonzalez in late June. Multiple judges ruled in Gonzalez's favor, causing Miami commissioners to rack up a bill of more than $115,000 for outside attorneys to work on the matter, according to public information requests.

After the court’s ruling, Pardo urged commissioners to put the issue before voters, proposing they decide on shifting the election cycle beginning in 2032 instead of this year. But only two commissioners showed up to Friday's meeting, falling short of the three-person quorum needed to begin city meetings, Pardo said in a written statement to New Times.

Commissioners Joe Carollo, Miguel Gabela, and Christine King were absent.

"We’re disappointed that two voter referendums could not be heard today due to a lack of quorum," Pardo said in the statement. "The special meeting was scheduled to advance two items to the ballot: moving City of Miami elections to even-numbered years and advancing the Miami Marine Stadium item."

The stadium has been in disrepair since Hurricane Andrew damaged it in 1992. City records indicate that commissioners were set to decide on whether to place a ballot question concerning the proposed stadium operating agreement.

"Both were drafted ballot questions so residents, not commissioners, would make the final decision, but for those resolutions to move forward, a commission vote was required," Pardo said in the statement.

Friday was the last chance for commissioners to put additional items on November ballots, according to Pardo's office.
B. Scott McLendon
B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor's in journalism from Troy University.
