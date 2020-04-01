John Walsh Takes on Unsolved Case of Missing Baby Andrew Caballeiro

On January 28, a concerned family member called Miami-Dade police to report they hadn't been able to reach relatives who were staying at a home in the Redland. When officers arrived, they found three generations of women — 40-year-old Ariety Garcia-Valdes, 60-year-old Isabela Valdes, and 84-year-old Lina Gonzalez — dead.

One member of the household — 1-week-old baby Andrew Caballeiro — was conspicuously missing. And the infant's father, Ernesto Caballeiro, was nowhere to be found.

The next day, deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office near Tampa found 49-year-old Ernesto dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Still, no one could find baby Andrew. To this day, the child remains missing; Crime Stoppers and the Florida Sheriffs Association are offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Tonight at 10, John Walsh, best known as the longtime host of America's Most Wanted, will cover the case on his Investigation Discovery program, In Pursuit With John Walsh.

"Newborn Andrew Caballeiro was last seen on January 28, 2020, in Miami, Florida. His mother and two family members were later found murdered," Walsh says in a clip shared with media. "Their suspected killer, Andrew's father, was found deceased in a wooded area of Pasco County, Florida, the next day, but Andrew is still missing."

Detectives believe Ernesto Caballeiro was responsible for the women's deaths. Surveillance footage showed him arriving at the family's home on the day of the killings and leaving with an AR-15 rifle and baby Andrew. An AR-15 was found next to Ernesto's body in the woods in Pasco County.

Because police bloodhounds were unable to pick up the baby's scent in Ernesto's van in Pasco, investigators believe Andrew never made it to that county. In mid-February, police stopped actively searching for the infant; they are now relying on tipsters to come forward with more information.

"Our detectives are still following all the leads they are receiving. We are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the FBI," Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez told the Miami Herald .

To report information about Andrew Caballeiro's whereabouts, call or text 1-833-3-PURSUE or visit InPursuitTips.com. The show's bilingual operators will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.