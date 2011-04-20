 Seath Jackson Murder: Everything to Know About 2011 Ocala Teen Slaying | Miami New Times
Seath Jackson: The Murder Case That Refuses to Die

News stories, updates, documentaries, podcasts, and videos about the infamous 2011 Florida teen murder case.
May 3, 2024
Seath Tyler Jackson of Belleview, Florida, was 15 years old when he was murdered.
Seath Jackson, 15, of Belleview, Florida, was dating Amber Wright, also 15, of nearby Summerfield, but something went wrong, and Wright began seeing 18-year-old Michael Bargo. Jackson took to his Facebook page to accuse Wright of cheating, according to UPI (though it's unclear if Wright and Bargo were actually dating).

Update: Jackson had posted several messages about Wright and Bargo on his Facebook page in the weeks before his murder.

Sometime after the post, Jackson received a text message to meet Wright. When he arrived at the meeting place, a group of five people, ranging in age from 15 to 20, brutally beat Jackson and shot him. They then burned his body to dispose of the evidence.

Wright, 15; Bargo, 18; Justin Soto, 20; Charlie Ely, 18; and Wright's brother Kyle Hooper, 16, have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Wright and Ely lured Jackson to a home Sunday afternoon after Bargo repeatedly talked about his hatred for Jackson and thought up ways of getting him to the house.

Three young men were waiting for him instead, and they began beating Jackson with wooden objects. Bargo shot Jackson multiple times with a rifle. When Jackson tried to flee, Soto held him down while Bargo continued to shoot.

They then put Jackson in a bathtub and tried to break his kneecaps so they could stuff him into a sleeping bag. Once they noticed Jackson was still alive, they shot him again.

After successfully stuffing the body into the sleeping bag, they tossed it into a backyard fire pit that had been lit before Jackson arrived.

After the grizzly murder, the house was cleaned with bleach, and Jackson's ashes were shoveled into paint cans.

Jackson's parents reported him missing Monday, but police didn't know where he could be until Hooper told his mother about the murder.

Wright, Soto, Ely, and Hooper were arrested and admitted to their part in the deadly plot.

Bargo was caught in a town an hour and a half away. He had hitched a ride with 37-year-old James Haven, who had helped to dispose of the ashes and was charged as an accessory to murder. Haven is also Wright and Hooper's stepfather.
