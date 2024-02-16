 Vibra Urbana Miami 2024: Lineup, Set Times, and Livestream Schedule | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Music Festivals

Everything You Need to Know About Vibra Urbana 2024

From set times to ticket prices and the livestream, here's everything you need to know about Vibra Urbana 2024.
February 16, 2024
Vibra Urbana is set to deliver two days of nonstop Latin music Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, 2024.
Vibra Urbana is set to deliver two days of nonstop Latin music Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, 2024. Vibra Urbana photo
Share this:
The largest music festival dedicated to reggaeton and urbano is set to take off this weekend, as Vibra Urbana returns to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center (10901 SW 24th St., Miami) Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18.

This year's headliners are Anuel AA (Saturday) and Rauw Alejandro (Sunday), both of whom have performed at the festival before. However, this year's special guest, Argentinian producer Bizarrap, might outshine them both: He's the hottest name in Latin music thanks to his hitmaker status and viral tracks like "BZRP Music Sessions #53," his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira.

Before you head out to the festival, make sure to catch up on all of New Times' coverage of Vibra Urbana, see below for answers to all the questions you may have — and these handy links to our other coverage:

- Vibra Urbana Wants to Keep Latin Music Growing
- 5 Acts to Look for at Vibra Urbana 2024
- How Bizarrap Became the Hottest Name in Latin Music

Are tickets still available?

As of press time, yes. But the festival has teased on social media that it's close to selling out. So, if you're still debating whether to attend, make up your mind and get your tickets now. Tickets cost $149 to $199 for single-day passes and $219 to $299 for two-day passes. VIP passes are $279 for a single-day pass and $449 for a two-day pass, while the "Leyenda" pass is $999 (which includes an on-site concierge, a gift bag, and access to an open bar at the Leyenda lounge). Tickets can be purchased via axs.com.

What are the set times?

The festival has released the set times across its social media channels. For ease of access, we've listed them below (you're welcome!). Performances are scheduled from 2 to 11 p.m. across three stages: Vibra, Trap/Mundial, and Cuervo.

Saturday, February 17

Vibra Stage
9:45 p.m. Anuel AA
8:10-9:05 p.m. Farruko
6:55-7:45 p.m. Jay Wheeler
5:40-6:30 p.m. Young Miko
4:25-5:15 p.m. Alvaro Diaz
3:40-4 p.m. Chesca
2:50-3:20 p.m. Venesti
2:20-2:35 p.m. Roxy V

Trap Stage
8:35-9:35 p.m. Yovngchimi
7:25-8:05 p.m. Laur La L
6:30-7:05 p.m. Omar Courtz
5:45-5:25 p.m. Dei V
4:55-5:25 p.m. Hades66
4:05-4:35 p.m. Ovi
3:35-3:55 p.m. Red Bull Batalla
2:55-3:20 p.m. Hozwal
2:20-2:40 p.m. Knav

Cuervo Stage
6:30-7:30 p.m. Daiky
5:15-6:15 p.m. Scollo
4-5 p.m. Berrakka

Sunday, February 18

Vibra Stage
9:45 p.m. Rauw Alejandro
8-9:05 p.m. Bizarrap
6:45-7:35 p.m. Arcángel
5:30-6:20 p.m. Ivy Queen
4:25-5:10 p.m. Nicki Nicole
3:35-4:05 p.m. Gale
2:35-3:15 p.m. Chris Palace
2:20-2:40 p.m. Aron Luix

Mundial Stage
8:35-9:35 p.m. Rels B
7:15-8 p.m. Piso 21
5:55-6:35 p.m. Charly y Johayron
5:05-5:35 p.m. Angel Dior
4:15-4:45 p.m. Gonzy
3:25-3:50 p.m. Mel Granda
2:45-3:05 p.m. Vibarco
2:10-2:30 p.m. Barovier

Cuervo Stage
6:30-7:30 p.m. Cachete
5:15-6:15 p.m. Pazmal
4-5 p.m. Bozito

Will the festival be livestreamed?

Yes!

Thanks to Amazon, you can catch the festival from the comfort of your own home via Amazon Music and Amazon Music En Vivo's Twitch pages, as well as on Prime Video. The stream will start at 3 p.m. ET each day and run for eight hours. You can add subtitles in English or Spanish. YouTuber Chente Ydrach and Amazon Music host Grecia Lopez will also be onsite, conducting interviews and giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the festival.

Festivalgoers will have access to a VIP Amazon Music Lounge, where you can create content for your own social media and get access to makeup artists, a dedicated bar area, and premium viewing of the main stage.

Is there a festival map?

Of course. It's never a bad idea to get the lay of the land before entering the gates, so check it out below.
click to enlarge
Vibra Urbana photo

What about a mobile app?

Is it truly a festival if there's no mobile app? Vibra Urbana, which is now being presented in partnership with concert behemoth AEG, has made available an app both for iPhone and Android users.

Is the festival accessible?

If you've ever been to the Miami-Dade County Fair, you'll know that a large portion of it is covered in asphalt, meaning anyone who uses a wheelchair to get around should have an easy time navigating the grounds. The festival has made all of its accessibility policies available on its website. Some aspects of note: There will be a service hub to answer all your ADA questions. There's also an ADA wristband that allows you to access special viewing areas. And while service animals are allowed on the grounds, emotional support animals are not.

Will there be lockers?

Yes, but it's suggested you reserve ahead of time by purchasing your locker rental via tixr.com. Price ranges from $20 to $50.

Otherwise, have fun and make some lasting memories this weekend.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times and leads its music and cultural coverage. He joined the publication in 2008 as web editor and has been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He's written for other publications like Billboard, Vice, and Spin.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending

Palace Bar's 36th Anniversary Brings New Lounge, Circus-Themed Party

LGBTQ+

Palace Bar's 36th Anniversary Brings New Lounge, Circus-Themed Party

By Jesse Fraga
Jennifer Lopez Announces This Is Me...Now Tour, Coming to Miami in June

Just Announced

Jennifer Lopez Announces This Is Me...Now Tour, Coming to Miami in June

By Douglas Markowitz
The 10 Best Music Festivals in South Florida

Music Festivals

The 10 Best Music Festivals in South Florida

By Jesse Scott
Usher's Halftime Show Could Be the Best in History

Music News

Usher's Halftime Show Could Be the Best in History

By Emily Ferguson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation