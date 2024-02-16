Everything You Need to Know About Vibra Urbana 2024

This year's headliners are Anuel AA (Saturday) and Rauw Alejandro (Sunday), both of whom have performed at the festival before. However, this year's special guest, Argentinian producer Bizarrap, might outshine them both: He's the hottest name in Latin music thanks to his hitmaker status and viral tracks like "BZRP Music Sessions #53," his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira.
Before you head out to the festival, make sure to catch up on all of New Times' coverage of Vibra Urbana, see below for answers to all the questions you may have
Are tickets still available?As of press time, yes. But the festival has teased on social media that it's close to selling out. So, if you're still debating whether to attend, make up your mind and get your tickets now. Tickets cost $149 to $199 for single-day passes and $219 to $299 for two-day passes. VIP passes are $279 for a single-day pass and $449 for a two-day pass, while the "Leyenda" pass is $999 (which includes an on-site concierge, a gift bag, and access to an open bar at the Leyenda lounge). Tickets can be purchased via axs.com.
What are the set times?The festival has released the set times across its social media channels. For ease of access, we've listed them below (you're welcome!). Performances are scheduled from 2 to 11 p.m. across three stages: Vibra, Trap/Mundial, and Cuervo.
Saturday, February 17
Vibra Stage
9:45 p.m. Anuel AA
8:10-9:05 p.m. Farruko
6:55-7:45 p.m. Jay Wheeler
5:40-6:30 p.m. Young Miko
4:25-5:15 p.m. Alvaro Diaz
3:40-4 p.m. Chesca
2:50-3:20 p.m. Venesti
2:20-2:35 p.m. Roxy V
Trap Stage
8:35-9:35 p.m. Yovngchimi
7:25-8:05 p.m. Laur La L
6:30-7:05 p.m. Omar Courtz
5:45-5:25 p.m. Dei V
4:55-5:25 p.m. Hades66
4:05-4:35 p.m. Ovi
3:35-3:55 p.m. Red Bull Batalla
2:55-3:20 p.m. Hozwal
2:20-2:40 p.m. Knav
Cuervo Stage
6:30-7:30 p.m. Daiky
5:15-6:15 p.m. Scollo
4-5 p.m. Berrakka
Sunday, February 18
Vibra Stage
9:45 p.m. Rauw Alejandro
8-9:05 p.m. Bizarrap
6:45-7:35 p.m. Arcángel
5:30-6:20 p.m. Ivy Queen
4:25-5:10 p.m. Nicki Nicole
3:35-4:05 p.m. Gale
2:35-3:15 p.m. Chris Palace
2:20-2:40 p.m. Aron Luix
Mundial Stage
8:35-9:35 p.m. Rels B
7:15-8 p.m. Piso 21
5:55-6:35 p.m. Charly y Johayron
5:05-5:35 p.m. Angel Dior
4:15-4:45 p.m. Gonzy
3:25-3:50 p.m. Mel Granda
2:45-3:05 p.m. Vibarco
2:10-2:30 p.m. Barovier
Cuervo Stage
6:30-7:30 p.m. Cachete
5:15-6:15 p.m. Pazmal
4-5 p.m. Bozito
Will the festival be livestreamed?Yes!
Thanks to Amazon, you can catch the festival from the comfort of your own home via Amazon Music and Amazon Music En Vivo's Twitch pages, as well as on Prime Video. The stream will start at 3 p.m. ET each day and run for eight hours. You can add subtitles in English or Spanish. YouTuber Chente Ydrach and Amazon Music host Grecia Lopez will also be onsite, conducting interviews and giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the festival.
Festivalgoers will have access to a VIP Amazon Music Lounge, where you can create content for your own social media and get access to makeup artists, a dedicated bar area, and premium viewing of the main stage.
Is there a festival map?Of course. It's never a bad idea to get the lay of the land before entering the gates, so check it out below.
What about a mobile app?Is it truly a festival if there's no mobile app? Vibra Urbana, which is now being presented in partnership with concert behemoth AEG, has made available an app both for iPhone and Android users.
Is the festival accessible?If you've ever been to the Miami-Dade County Fair, you'll know that a large portion of it is covered in asphalt, meaning anyone who uses a wheelchair to get around should have an easy time navigating the grounds. The festival has made all of its accessibility policies available on its website. Some aspects of note: There will be a service hub to answer all your ADA questions. There's also an ADA wristband that allows you to access special viewing areas. And while service animals are allowed on the grounds, emotional support animals are not.
Will there be lockers?Yes, but it's suggested you reserve ahead of time by purchasing your locker rental via tixr.com. Price ranges from $20 to $50.
Otherwise, have fun and make some lasting memories this weekend.