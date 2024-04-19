Orlando Mendez Blends Country Music With His Latin Roots

This ain't Texas — It's Miami, and we've got country singers, too.Growing up in South Florida, Orlando Mendez was raised in a Cuban-American home and recalls further appreciating genres such as rock and country while in college.Following the pandemic, the University of Florida alum started a country music band, and in 2022, Mendez's career took an unexpected turn when he auditioned for"I feel like I was really confined to South Florida for a long time, and that show kind of put me on more of a national level," says Mendez, whose audition was marked by a rare four-chair turn and a spot on Team Camila, catapulting him into the Top 20. "It was an exposure boost, and it also gave me a bit of a confidence boost."For Mendez, known popularly as "the Cuban Cowboy," country music isn't just about melodies and chords; it's a reflection of his identity and heritage. His distinctive presence in the country music scene arises from his fusion of Cuban heritage with a deep passion for storytelling.The 28-year-old also expressed what, in his opinion, causes the audience's connection with the genre: relatability."A lot of what country music talks about is life and family and love and heartbreak and the simple things that we all can experience and appreciate," says Mendez, who is gearing up for his upcoming performance at the Miami-Dade Countryfest on Sunday, April 21.Through his music, he aims to weave his personal narratives while delving deeper into his pride in his Latin heritage and familial roots. His newest single, "Motherland," serves as a tribute to his Cuban lineage, commemorating the sacrifices made by his grandparents, who departed their homeland in pursuit of a brighter tomorrow."My grandparents were tobacco farmers back in Cuba. After the Castro regime came and took it from them, they had to make the hard choice to leave behind the island that they so loved and cared for," he explains. "In leaving, they made a huge sacrifice for my parents and for me today, so I'm really grateful for my grandparents."Mendez's journey into the world of entertainment began long before he strummed his first chord. Growing up passionate about acting, he began performing on stage and pursued theater in college. His decision to delve into country music was met with skepticism from some, including his parents, who, like many Latino parents, initially couldn't understand their son straying from a traditional career path.Mendez says that their unwavering support and his determination propelled him forward."My career choices have never been easy on my parents, but they've always been supportive, which is huge for me, and I love them so much for that," he shares.His career took an unexpected turn when he auditioned for, a decision he initially hesitated to make."I didn't want to audition for it at first, but it ended up being a life-changing experience," he recalls.He believes his journey on the reality competition show not only gave him a boost in exposure but also provided invaluable insights into the music industry, shaping his approach to songwriting and performance.He reflected on how more diverse artists are experimenting with the genre, including Beyoncé, whose albumhas stirred up endless commentary within the country music industry and its main audience for its "nontraditional" style, which does reflect Bey's authentic musical flare."The more you bring that authenticity to your music and you're honest, the better it connects," Mendez says. "This is what I'm trying to still figure out — who am I as an artist, what's the identity and the sound I'm going to have — so that I can start breaking away some of these barriers like Beyoncé is doing. She's doing country music in her own way. I want to do country music in my own, you know? The 'kid from Miami, Cuban-American roots' way."Regarding his upcoming hometown performance, Mendez said, "It's special to perform in Miami. That's where I started, and it's where I feel the most love."