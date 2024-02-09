How Bizarrap Became the Hottest Name in Latin Music

You may know Bizarrap for his famous collaboration with Shakira, but the Argentinian producer has a much longer history dating back to his days of making "Combos Locos."

Bizarrap won "Song of the Year," "Best Pop Song," and "Best Urban Song" at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Sevilla, Spain, last year. Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy