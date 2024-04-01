 5 Best Acts at Tortuga Music Festival 2024 in Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
5 Must-See Acts at Tortuga Music Festival 2024

Lainey Wilson, Bret Michaels, and, yes, TLC are some of the acts you won't want to miss at Tortuga.
April 1, 2024
Lainey Wilson will headline Tortuga Music Festival on Friday, April 5.
Lainey Wilson will headline Tortuga Music Festival on Friday, April 5. Broken Bow Records photo
From April 5-7, the sun-kissed shores of Fort Lauderdale will once again play host to Tortuga Music Festival. Local and visiting country music fans will flock to the event to see some of the genre's biggest stars perform on the beach.

However, a few editions back, the festival shook up its lineup, offering a range of genres, and this year is no different. From rock legends and R&B sensations, Tortuga is definitely not a one-trick pony.

Ahead of the fest, here are five acts at Tortuga that are guaranteed to deliver great music made for vibing, along with a beer or two in hand.

Bret Michaels

As the frontman of the legendary rock band Poison, Bret Michaels has solidified his status as a true rock icon. With anthems like "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Talk Dirty to Me," Michaels has been rocking stages around the world for decades, garnering legions of devoted fans along the way. Graced with his signature bandana, long-flowing blonde hair, and trusty eyeliner, his high-octane performances and charismatic persona make him a tremendous addition to the lineup at this year's Tortuga. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to his music, Michaels promises to be a festival highlight, transporting audiences back to the glory days of '80s glam rock with just a dash of country flair.

HunterGirl

HunterGirl is much like an early predecessor to Lainey Wilson, and her ascent in the country music realm makes her a notable act to watch outside of the festival's headliners. She first started her career on the 20th season of American Idol, earning a coveted spot as the season's runner-up. Quickly gaining a record deal with BBR Music Group, she's since produced a widespread array of popular tracks, including singles "Red Bird," even making history as the first solo female country artist in 30 years to write her debut radio single "Ain't About You," all by herself. She's produced collaborations alongside other country sensations like Luke Combs and Luke Bryan, so for those who want to experience seeing an artist before they blow up, HunterGirl is the way to go.

Jason Aldean

No stranger to the limelight, Jason Aldean has firmly established himself as one of the leading figures in contemporary country music. With an impressive catalogue of hits spanning multiple albums, including "Dirt Road Anthem," "Burnin' It Down," and "You Make It Easy," Aldean's hard-hitting performances never fail to leave audiences grooving. His gritty vocals, coupled with his dynamic stage presence, ensure an unforgettable experience for concert-goers. As he brings his signature blend of rock-infused country to Tortuga, fans can expect nothing short of one epic performance that will have them singing along all night.

Lainey Wilson

Hailing from the heart of Louisiana, Lainey Wilson is arguably one of country music's biggest rising stars. She's been making waves in the scene with her soulful Cajun voice and authentic storytelling skills, with hits like "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Dirty Looks" becoming hallmarks of her songwriting Rolodex. Her signature hippy look and free-spirit energy are reminiscent of an early Lee Ann Womack or even Stevie Nicks, and she effortlessly captivates audiences with her raw emotion and Southern charm. Her performance at Tortuga will surely be a high-energy affair filled with infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with fans of all ages.

TLC

TLC needs no introduction for fans of '90s nostalgia and infectious R&B beats. With chart-topping hits like "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," and "Creep," this iconic girl group has left an indelible mark on the music industry with their empowering lyrics and infectious grooves. It may come as a surprise to see TLC back in the limelight, especially after the death of beloved member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002. Still, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas continue to dazzle audiences with their unparalleled stage presence and timeless hits. As they grace the stage at Tortuga, fans can expect a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a celebration of girl power that transcends generations and genres.

Tortuga Music Festival 2024. 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; tortugamusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $149 to $1,549 via frontgatetickets.com.
