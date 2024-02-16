Vibra Urbana Founders Want to Keep Latin Music Growing

Vibra Urbana is blossoming before our eyes.
What started at the Watsco Center in February 2020, featuring nine reggaeton stars, has transformed into the largest reggaeton festival in the United States. Vibra Urbana 2024, featuring two days of live music and more than 40 acts across three stages, is going down February 17-18 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.
At its helm since the 2020 festival are Miami locals and managing partners Ian Ruzal-Bron and Kirk Taboada.
"It's really grown, and it's been very cool to see how we've grown with the artists and fan bases," Ruzal-Bron tells New Times. "Just thinking back on COVID and how Latin music was one of the fastest growing genres during that time, and now it's cemented itself globally as one of the biggest, we're lucky to have been a small part of that so far."
This year's headliners are Rauw Alejandro and Anuel AA, with other notable performers including Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Young Miko, Arcángel, and Ivy Queen. Alejandro has performed at the festival twice before, and Anuel AA last appeared in 2021.
Nonetheless, landing top-tier talent doesn't get easier as time goes by. "It's easier in some respects but also harder because we have to keep delivering lineups at a very high level," Ruzal-Bron says. "It's a challenge we enjoy as we keep getting bigger."
The festival skipped 2023 because, according to Ruzal-Bron and Taboada, the organizers wanted to move the event to earlier in the year, beginning in 2024. Beyond Miami, Vibra Urbana has also held festivals in Orlando (2021 and 2022) and Las Vegas (2022). As for revisiting those cities and possible future expansions, they aren't entirely off the table.
"The COVID time period spawned us going to other markets," says Ruzal-Bron. "In 2021, Orlando was pretty much the only city that was open for this type of event and how we wanted to do the show, so that's how that came about. I will say we have a couple of ideas and are in discussion for a couple of different things. But right now, our focus is Miami; it's our home base."
A late addition to the 2024 lineup has arguably generated the most buzz entering festival weekend and is among Ruzal-Bron and Taboada's must-sees.
"Bizarrap, for sure, is a must-see, with it being his first festival performance in the United States," Taboada says. "The last several years, he's had some of the biggest songs on the Latin charts with Quevedo and Shakira, and now Young Miko, who happens to be in our lineup as well. I'm also really excited for Rels B, who hasn't done a ton in the U.S. We also have a trap stage on Saturday that will surely be going off. Our festival is really a little bit of something for everybody."
On Taboada and Ruzal-Bron's bucket list for future editions are acts like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and, if possible, Daddy Yankee, who retired from the music industry last year. But for now, the pair are enjoying the ride and ready for the weekend ahead.
"The Super Bowl [may have been last weekend], but my Super Bowl is [this weekend]," Taboada adds. "Standing up on stage, seeing everyone's smiles, and having a good time enjoying what we've put out there, that's the best."
Vibra Urbana 2024. With Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Bizarrap, Farruko, Arcángel, and others. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $149 to $999 via axs.com.