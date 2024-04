Here Are the Set Times for Tortuga Music Festival 2024

Fort Lauderdale's Tortuga Music Festival 2024 Set Times

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

Sunday, April 7

No, the Queen of Country™, Beyoncé, won't be headlining this weekend's Tortuga Music Festival (it's a joke, guys — calm down), but the festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach will still have plenty of Nashville star power. Jason Aldean , Lainey Wilson, and Hardy will headline this year's festival alongside a plethora of country music acts, both established and emerging. There are also acts outside of the country music industry set to perform, including TLC, Boyz II Men, and Bret Michaels.The acts are spread across three stages, with plenty of time to catch sets by the big-name acts on the lineup — something that Tortuga has always been especially good at.Check out the complete list of set times at the Tortuga Music Festival below.1:30 p.m. Dee Jay Silver2:15 p.m. Tigirlily Gold3:20 p.m. Priscilla Block4:40 p.m. Warren Zeiders6:15 p.m. Turnpike Troubadours8:25 p.m. Lainey Wilson2 p.m. DJ Rock2:10 p.m. Shwayze3:05 p.m. Chase Matthew4:10 p.m. Boyz II Men5:30 p.m. Teddy Swims7:20 p.m. Ashley McBryde2:05 p.m. Sadie Bass2:50 p.m. HunterGirl3:40 p.m. The Castellows4:35 p.m. Meg Mcree5:35 p.m. Anne Wilson1:30 p.m. Dee Jay Silver2:15 p.m. Kassi Ashton3:20 p.m. Jackson Dean4:40 p.m. Michael Franti and Spearhead6:15 p.m. Old Dominion8:25 p.m. Hardy2 p.m. DJ Rock2:10 p.m. Black Opry3:05 p.m. Cooper Alan4:10 p.m. Long Beach Dub Allstars5:30 p.m. Russell Dickerson7:20 p.m. Bret Michaels2:05 p.m. Annie Bosko2:50 p.m. Greylan James3:40 p.m. Peytan Porter4:35 p.m. Austin Snell5:35 p.m. Josh Ross1:30 p.m. Dee Jay Silver2:35 p.m. Brian Kelley4:10 p.m. Red Clay Strays6:05 p.m. Bailey Zimmerman8:20 p.m. Jason Aldean2 p.m. DJ Rock2:10 p.m. Jon Langston3:05 p.m. Wheeland Brothers4:10 p.m. TLC5:30 p.m. Charles Wesley Godwin7:20 p.m. Koe Wetzel2:05 p.m. Hannah Ellis2:50 p.m. Logan Crosby3:40 p.m. Kolby Cooper4:35 p.m. Dylan Gossett5:35 p.m. Stephen Wilson Jr.