Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Announces Phase Two 2024 Lineup With Armin van Buuren, Chase & Status, and More

Ultra is set to return to Bayfront Park March 22-24 with Armin van Buuren, Chase & Status, Orbital, and more.
December 14, 2023
Armin van Buuren will return to Ultra Music Festival with his A State of Trance stage.
Armin van Buuren will return to Ultra Music Festival with his A State of Trance stage. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
With Miami Art Week now over, Ultra Music Festival is reminding everyone that Miami Music Week is only a few months away with its phase two lineup announcement. The additional support features big brand names, recurring artists, and old friends. The festival is set to return March 22-24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Joining the festival is Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren and his curated A State of Trance stage. English drum 'n' bass duo Chase & Status will also return to Bayfront Park after a seven-year absence. The pair's appearance comes on the heels of the release of the new album, 2 Ruff, Vol. 1. And on that beat, Sub Focus and Andy C will also be in attendance.

Additional headliners include Kshmr; Seven Lions, who will be curating a stage for his Ophelia Records; Steve Aoki; and Afrojack, appearing as his underground alias, Kapuchon.

The bill also includes English electronic duo Orbital, who have beguiled their fans with eclectic rave music and stunning live shows since the early '90s. It will mark the group's first appearance at the festival in 14 years; their last Miami appearance was at III Points in 2022.

Fans can expect live sets from Elderbrook, Giorgia Angiuli, and Apashe, who will present Live Bass Orchestra.

Other notable festival debuts include German techno producer Klangkuenstler and Kill Safari, the pairing between Kill the Noise and Bro Safari.

Resistance has added performances from Hi-Lo B2B Eli Brown, Mind Against, Massano B2B Chris Avantgarde, Miss Monique, and Mathame.

Ultra's phase one lineup was announced in October and included acts like Peggy Gou, Calvin Harris, Fisher, and Excision.

Tickets for Ultra 2024 are currently on sale, starting at $349.95 for general admission and $1,499.95 for the VIP experience.

Below is the full lineup for Ultra Music Festival 2024:
  • Adam Beyer
  • Adrenalize
  • Adriatique
  • Afrojack
  • Amelie Lens
  • Andrew Bayer
  • Andy C
  • Ann Clue
  • Apashe (Live Bass Orchestra)
  • Armin Van Buuren
  • Armnhmr
  • Artbat
  • Ben Nicky
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents the Anime Show
  • Blanke
  • Bou
  • Calvin Harris
  • Camelphat
  • Chase & Status
  • Coone
  • David Guetta
  • Dimension
  • Discolines
  • Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante
  • EDX
  • Eelke Klejin
  • Eli & Fur
  • Elderbrook
  • Eptic
  • Eric Prydz
  • Evan Gina
  • Excision
  • Far Our
  • Fisher and Chris Lake Under Construction
  • Frank Walker
  • Gem & Tauri
  • Giorgia Angiuli
  • Giuseppe Ottaviani
  • Godlands
  • Gryffin
  • Hardwell
  • Hedex
  • Hi-Lo B2B Eli Brown
  • Jason Ross
  • Joris Voorn B2B Kölsch
  • Jon Casey
  • Kapuchon
  • Kasablanca
  • Kill Safari
  • Klangkuenstler
  • Kshmr
  • Laura Van Dam
  • Levity
  • Maddix
  • Maddy O'Neal
  • Madeon B2B San Holo
  • Martin Garrix
  • Massano B2B Chris Avantgarde
  • Masterhand (Svdden Death, Space Laces, and Eptic)
  • Mathame' Av: Show
  • Mersiv
  • Mind Against
  • Miss Monique
  • Moritz Hofbauer
  • Mykris
  • Nostalgix
  • Nicky Romero
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Nora En Pure
  • Oliver Heldens
  • Orbital
  • Pauline Herr
  • Peggy Gou
  • Radical Redemption
  • Ran D
  • Reinier Zonneveld
  • RL Grime B2B Knock2
  • Sasha_John Digweed
  • Seven Lions
  • Slander
  • Soren
  • Sound Rush
  • Space Laves
  • Steve Aoki
  • Sub Focus
  • Sub Zero Project
  • Svdden Death
  • Tape B
  • Tiësto
  • Trivecta
  • Vintage Culture
  • Warface
  • Wooli
  • Zeds Dead
Ultra Music Festival 2024. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $349.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com/tickets.
