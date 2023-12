Ultra Announces Phase Two 2024 Lineup With Armin van Buuren, Chase & Status, and More

Adam Beyer

Adrenalize

Adriatique

Afrojack

Amelie Lens

Andrew Bayer

Andy C

Ann Clue

Apashe (Live Bass Orchestra)

Armin Van Buuren

Armnhmr

Artbat

Ben Nicky

Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents the Anime Show

Blanke

Bou

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Chase & Status

Coone

David Guetta

Dimension

Discolines

Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante

EDX

Eelke Klejin

Eli & Fur

Elderbrook

Eptic

Eric Prydz

Evan Gina

Excision

Far Our

Fisher and Chris Lake Under Construction

Frank Walker

Gem & Tauri

Giorgia Angiuli

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Godlands

Gryffin

Hardwell

Hedex

Hi-Lo B2B Eli Brown

Jason Ross

Joris Voorn B2B Kölsch

Jon Casey

Kapuchon

Kasablanca

Kill Safari

Klangkuenstler

Kshmr

Laura Van Dam

Levity

Maddix

Maddy O'Neal

Madeon B2B San Holo

Martin Garrix

Massano B2B Chris Avantgarde

Masterhand (Svdden Death, Space Laces, and Eptic)

Mathame' Av: Show

Mersiv

Mind Against

Miss Monique

Moritz Hofbauer

Mykris

Nostalgix

Nicky Romero

Nina Kraviz

Nora En Pure

Oliver Heldens

Orbital

Pauline Herr

Peggy Gou

Radical Redemption

Ran D

Reinier Zonneveld

RL Grime B2B Knock2

Sasha_John Digweed

Seven Lions

Slander

Soren

Sound Rush

Space Laves

Steve Aoki

Sub Focus

Sub Zero Project

Svdden Death

Tape B

Tiësto

Trivecta

Vintage Culture

Warface

Wooli

Zeds Dead

With Miami Art Week now over, Ultra Music Festival is reminding everyone that Miami Music Week is only a few months away with its phase two lineup announcement. The additional support features big brand names, recurring artists, and old friends. The festival is set to return March 22-24, 2024, at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.Joining the festival is Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren and his curated A State of Trance stage. English drum 'n' bass duo Chase & Status will also return to Bayfront Park after a seven-year absence. The pair's appearance comes on the heels of the release of the new album,. And on that beat, Sub Focus and Andy C will also be in attendance.Additional headliners include Kshmr; Seven Lions, who will be curating a stage for his Ophelia Records; Steve Aoki; and Afrojack, appearing as his underground alias, Kapuchon.The bill also includes English electronic duo Orbital, who have beguiled their fans with eclectic rave music and stunning live shows since the early '90s. It will mark the group's first appearance at the festival in 14 years; their last Miami appearance was at III Points in 2022 Fans can expect live sets from Elderbrook, Giorgia Angiuli , and Apashe, who will present Live Bass Orchestra.Other notable festival debuts include German techno producer Klangkuenstler and Kill Safari, the pairing between Kill the Noise and Bro Safari.Resistance has added performances from Hi-Lo B2B Eli Brown, Mind Against, Massano B2B Chris Avantgarde, Miss Monique, and Mathame.Ultra's phase one lineup was announced in October and included acts like Peggy Gou, Calvin Harris, Fisher, and Excision.Tickets for Ultra 2024 are currently on sale, starting at $349.95 for general admission and $1,499.95 for the VIP experience.Below is the full lineup for Ultra Music Festival 2024: