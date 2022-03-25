Your Guide to Ultra Music Festival 2024 Set Times and Livestream

Whether you're going to the festival for the first time or are a seasoned Ultranaut, there are a lot of things to keep in mind this weekend. Luckily, New Times has compiled this handy-dandy guide about where to park (pro-tip: don't drive), what to bring, where to catch the livestream, and more.
What are the set times for Ultra Music Festival 2024?Ultra released all the set times earlier this week, breaking things down across the seven stages: Ultra Main Stage, Worldwide Stage, Megastructure, the Cove, Live Stage, UMF Radio, and Oasis. A few notable takeaways are that Carl Cox will not make an appearance this year and that there's no A State of Trance takeover despite van Buuren being on the lineup.
Below is the breakdown by day.
Friday, March 22
Saturday, March 23
Sunday, March 24
Is there a map for Ultra Music Festival?Yes, here it is below.
What is the parking situation for Ultra?You shouldn't drive to downtown Miami this weekend if you can avoid it. There is no designated parking structure or lot for Bayfront Park, and the festival doesn't provide any either. Instead, you'll have to search for a space in the many public and private lots spread throughout downtown.
Your better option is to use a rideshare service (Uber, Lyft, etc.) or public transportation, which is not that bad around the downtown area. Tri-Rail, Brightline, and Metrorail will all have extended schedules this week, and the Metromover can quickly whisk festivalgoers to different areas of downtown and Brickell. If you insist on driving to Ultra, park somewhere along the Metromover route and as far away from Bayfront Park as possible. The best stations to park by are probably the Adrienne Arsht Center station on the north end and the Brickell station on the south end.
What am I allowed to bring to the festival?Ultra has a detailed security policy on its website. Things that are not permitted are drugs, fireworks, stuffed animals, drones, umbrellas, or totems. There is also a clear-bag policy, meaning the only bags allowed are those made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC. Other exceptions are clutch purses the size of a hand, fanny packs, and hydration packs.
Will there be tickets sold at the gate?No. Ultra sold out earlier this month, and organizers clarified that tickets will not be available at the gate. You can always go the scalper route, many of which will be roaming right outside the gates, but there's no guarantee that the tickets are authentic.
Will Ultra be livestreaming performances?Yes. If you couldn't score tickets, the next best thing is to tune into the #UltraLive livestream, which can be viewed at ultramusicfestival.com. Here are the broadcast times:
- Friday, March 24: 3:30 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, March 25: 4 p.m. to midnight
- Sunday, March 26: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ultra Music Festival 2024. Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Sold out.
