Ultra Announces 2024 Lineup With Calvin Harris, Fisher, Peggy Gou, and More

One of the largest figures of 2010s EDM, Calvin Harris, will make his long-awaited return to Ultra. It will mark his first appearance at the Miami festival since 2013. Over the years, he's worked with some of the biggest names in pop, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Ellie Goulding.
Pro surfer turned DJ Fisher and British producer Chris Lake will also make an appearance, bringing with them their Under Construction set, which they debuted earlier this month in Los Angeles, closing out Hollywood Boulevard. Other acts announced include Afrojack, David Guetta, Excision, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garric, Nora En Pure, Tiësto, and Zeds Deads.
Meanwhile, under Ultra's Resistance banner, South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer Peggy Gou will be making her Ultra debut. It's long overdue. Gou has been one of the most visible figures in the underground dance scene and has never made an appearance at the Miami festival. (She performed at Ultra's Japan festival earlier this summer.)
Other Resistance acts include Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Amelie Lens, Camelphat, Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante, Eric Prydz, Joris Voorn B2B Kölsch, Nina Kraviz, Reinier Zonneveld, and Sasha & John Digweed.
Ultra will also see a first-time performance by Ukrainian duo Artbat and a live set by Masterhand, a supergroup trio made up of Svdden Death, Space Laces, and Eptic. There will also be curated stages by A State of Trance and Nora En Pure's Purified.
Tickets for Ultra 2024 are currently on sale, starting at $349.95 for general admission and $1,499.95 for the VIP experience.
Below is the full phase-one lineup for Ultra Music Festival 2024:
- Adam Beyer
- Adriatique
- Afrojack
- Amelie Lens
- Artbat
- Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents the Anime Show
- Calvin Harris
- Camelphat
- David Guetta
- Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante
- Eric Prydz
- Excision
- Fisher and Chris Lake Under Construction
- Gryffin
- Hardwell
- Joris Voorn B2B Kölsch
- Martin Garrix
- Masterhand (Svdden Death, Space Laces, and Eptic)
- Nina Kraviz
- Nora En Pure
- Oliver Heldens
- Peggy Gou
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Sasha_John Digweed
- Slander
- Svdden Death
- Tiësto
- Vintage Culture
- Zeds Dead