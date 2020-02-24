Jaialai Celebrates Release of Culebra EP With Free Show at Las Rosas

Jaialai has earned its title as one of Miami's most exciting rock bands in recent memory. By incorporating Britpop and shoegaze influences into its overtly psychedelic presentation, the group has staged some of the most memorable local act-driven live shows of the last few years.

Unfortunately, the band's upswing hit a bump in the road last summer when guitarist Jovi Adames moved to Mexico City. For many acts, the relocation of a bandmate out of the county would be as good a reason as any to pack it in.

Luckily for Miami music aficionados, Jaialai opted to persevere and keep going.

"Having Jovi away has made us more efficient due to the fact that we now need to take better advantage of when we are all together,” drummer Ricky Boullon tells New Times.

"It’s pushing us to be a band that travels more often," singer/guitarist Oscar Sardiñas adds. "Aside from shared folders and setting dates further in advance, as long as we preserve our intentions and most importantly our friendship while living in separate cities, everything stems from that.”

After Adames' move, the quartet played its first international shows with a few dates in Mexico. The tour wound up having an outsized influence on Jaialai's brand new five-song EP Culebra.



“I kind of romanticized the desert when I was sketching some of these songs," Sardiñas shares, noting the trip was inspiring both for himself and the group at large. "When we went to Mexico and rode through it, it kinda brought what was missing out. The actual reality of this completely different environment and actually being there, something in our minds was brought to life."

Jaialai's individual members synthesized a variety of musical influences during the recording of Culebra. Sardiñas cites the krautrock of German band Can as a touchstone, while Adames found inspiration from the likes of Deerhunter and Radiohead. Boullon listened to a lot of the Rolling Stones, and bassist Mario Lemus found himself infatuated with a compilation from the record label Habibi Funk collecting "many funk and disco bands from Saudi Arabia in the '70s."

Both Jaialai's established fans and Miami's musically curious will have their first chance to listen to Culebra this Friday, February 28. The four-piece is organizing a concert to mark the EP's release at Las Rosas. In addition to a new song-laden show from Jaialai, Miami bands Ghostflower and Mold will also be on hand to provide support.

Friday's gig will be the first time Jaialai has shared the songs of Culebra with a live audience. "Now we have ballads and dancy tunes apart from the rock," Adames says of the band's latest sonic offerings. "It has been fun puzzling the right way to present all of this in one show."

Adames is looking forward to coming home a slightly changed man. "Mexico City is one of the biggest cities in the world and music culture here is like no other," he says. "You can be crossing the street in an old town and you'll hear Metallica blasting from a tiny taverna. I think it clicked for me in a way that there is a crowd, a stage, and a fan for everything. And as a band I don't want [Jaialai] to limit ourselves musically. I've been listening to music in Spanish more than ever and letting that sink in me more than ever. I come from a Spanish speaking country [Venezuela] and I feel I never gave it too much of a chance. Now I'm blasting Selena while walking around town."

Even with their long-distance relationship, Jaialai already has big plans for the remainder of 2020. The coming months will see the group perform at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival as well as Miami Psych Fest in April and III Points in early May.

If nothing else, Lemus has one major goal he'd like to achieve this year: "I’m gonna crowd surf one of these shows."

Jaialai Presents: Culebra EP. With Ghostflower and Mold. 10 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. 786-780-2700; Admission is free.