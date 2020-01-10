The Five Best Miami Venues for Live Local Music

Can't decide where to go to support Miami's homegrown talent? That's a good problem to have. There's something for everyone each night of the week across this sprawling, humid place we call home. New Times factored in musical styles, cover charges, and overall vibes to produce this roundup of the best venues to catch live local music in the Magic City. Get out there, support your local music scene, and start uncovering the wealth of talent residing right here in the 305.

EXPAND Everyone is family at Churchill's. Photo by Monica McGivern

Churchill's Pub 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-757-1807

churchillspub.com 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami305-757-1807



No matter how hard you might need to scrub down to freshen up after a night of sweat-soaked debauchery at Churchill's Pub, trust us, it's worth it. This famous dive is the long-standing home of Miami's music scene; depending upon the genre, playing Churchill's is considered a rite of passage for many local bands. What's more, this Little Haiti punk sanctuary helped jump-start the careers of acts such as Marilyn Manson and the Mavericks. On any given night, Churchill's hosts local and touring artists performing a whole range of music — jazz, punk, metal, hip-hop, hardcore, it's all there — on its stages. Whether you're just there to grab a cold pint at the bar or get buck wild in the main room, there's a familial feeling among its patrons that keeps them coming back for the weirdness. Here's to many more years, Churchill's. Don't change one bit — or clean your bathrooms (too much).

A crowd gathers at Shirley's, the venue-within-a-venue at Gramps. Photo by Monica McGivern

Gramps 176 NW 24th St., Miami

305-699-2669

gramps.com 176 NW 24th St., Miami305-699-2669



New Times readers singled this Wynwood cornerstone out as Miami's best bar in 2019, and for good reason. Among all of the new watering holes and late-night hangs popping up in the neighborhood, none feel as authentic as this brightly painted orange gem. Touring acts come through Gramps' outdoor stage often, and local bands frequently get the opportunity to open up for them. In addition to its recurring Miami band-oriented shows held outside, locally grown talent can often be found playing in Shirley's, the bar's intimate backroom. The venue-within-a-venue has a capacity of about 100 standing with an elevated built-in stage, so if the tallest person in the room decides to stand right in front of you, make a beeline towards the booths and climb atop. Be sure to stop by Gramps’ back patio on Wednesdays from 7-10 p.m. for Haute Happy Hour, which features bargain-priced drink specials and and performances by emerging live acts. As the name implies, the night is hosted by Haute Tension, one of Miami's most-loved local bands.

Lagniappe 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0108

lagniappehouse.com 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami305-576-0108



If you're looking for a cozy spot to catch locals perform live every night of the week, look no further than Lagniappe. This charming wine bar situated on NE Second Ave. regularly spotlights local jazz artists. On Sunday through Thursday, you can hear live music at the idyllic venue between 9 p.m. and midnight. On Friday and Saturday, opening bands play from 7 to 9 p.m. until the main act takes the stage at 10 p.m. and generally plays until 1 a.m. While there isn't a shortage of great jazz nights in town, in 2018 New Times dubbed Sunday nights at Lagniappe the best jazz night in Miami and claimed "It's a great way to cap off the weekend and still make it to work Monday without a hangover." The secret to a successful night at Lagniappe is arriving early and beating the crowds.

EXPAND Tama Gucci performing at Las Rosas. Photo by Karli Evans

Las Rosas 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

786-780-2700

lasrosasbar.com 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami786-780-2700



Birthed in 2016 by Wood Tavern Group owner and founder Cesar Morales, Las Rosas has quickly earned its reputation as “Miami’s new beacon for live, local music.” The Allapattah cornerstone lies just west of I-95, and tends to draw an energetic crowd on a consistent basis. Equipped with a decent-sized stage along with great lighting and sound, this cover-free bar serves as a platform for some of the Magic City's best homegrown talent. Locals can be found getting down at one of the city's best music venues every day from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., with half-off drinks from 3 to 8 p.m.

Bougie's in South Miami. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami

305-669-8577

bougiesbar.com 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami305-669-8577



"Talking throughout the show" and "filming the entire concert on your phone" are just a few of the unforgivable concert crimes one can commit. If you're that person, do us all a favor and stay home. But if there's one thing we can count on from one of Miami's best suburban live music venues, affectionately known to locals as Bougie's, it's a fun and engaging crowd. Catch live music ranging from rock and reggae to hip-hop on Thursdays through Sundays, and be sure to enhance your nights with the generous drink specials peppered throughout.