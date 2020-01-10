 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Where's your favorite spot to see local Miami musicians?
Where's your favorite spot to see local Miami musicians?
Photo by Monica McGivern

The Five Best Miami Venues for Live Local Music

Jessica Gibbs | January 10, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Can't decide where to go to support Miami's homegrown talent? That's a good problem to have. There's something for everyone each night of the week across this sprawling, humid place we call home. New Times factored in musical styles, cover charges, and overall vibes to produce this roundup of the best venues to catch live local music in the Magic City. Get out there, support your local music scene, and start uncovering the wealth of talent residing right here in the 305.

Everyone is family at Churchill's.EXPAND
Everyone is family at Churchill's.
Photo by Monica McGivern

Churchill's Pub

5501 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-757-1807
churchillspub.com


No matter how hard you might need to scrub down to freshen up after a night of sweat-soaked debauchery at Churchill's Pub, trust us, it's worth it. This famous dive is the long-standing home of Miami's music scene; depending upon the genre, playing Churchill's is considered a rite of passage for many local bands. What's more, this Little Haiti punk sanctuary helped jump-start the careers of acts such as Marilyn Manson and the Mavericks. On any given night, Churchill's hosts local and touring artists performing a whole range of music — jazz, punk, metal, hip-hop, hardcore, it's all there — on its stages. Whether you're just there to grab a cold pint at the bar or get buck wild in the main room, there's a familial feeling among its patrons that keeps them coming back for the weirdness. Here's to many more years, Churchill's. Don't change one bit — or clean your bathrooms (too much).

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

Related Stories

A crowd gathers at Shirley's, the venue-within-a-venue at Gramps.
A crowd gathers at Shirley's, the venue-within-a-venue at Gramps.
Photo by Monica McGivern

Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami
305-699-2669
gramps.com


New Times readers singled this Wynwood cornerstone out as Miami's best bar in 2019, and for good reason. Among all of the new watering holes and late-night hangs popping up in the neighborhood, none feel as authentic as this brightly painted orange gem. Touring acts come through Gramps' outdoor stage often, and local bands frequently get the opportunity to open up for them. In addition to its recurring Miami band-oriented shows held outside, locally grown talent can often be found playing in Shirley's, the bar's intimate backroom. The venue-within-a-venue has a capacity of about 100 standing with an elevated built-in stage, so if the tallest person in the room decides to stand right in front of you, make a beeline towards the booths and climb atop. Be sure to stop by Gramps’ back patio on Wednesdays from 7-10 p.m. for Haute Happy Hour, which features bargain-priced drink specials and and performances by emerging live acts. As the name implies, the night is hosted by Haute Tension, one of Miami's most-loved local bands.

Catch live music every night at Lagniappe.EXPAND
Catch live music every night at Lagniappe.
Photo by Daniel X. O'Neil / Flickr

Lagniappe

3425 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0108
lagniappehouse.com


If you're looking for a cozy spot to catch locals perform live every night of the week, look no further than Lagniappe. This charming wine bar situated on NE Second Ave. regularly spotlights local jazz artists. On Sunday through Thursday, you can hear live music at the idyllic venue between 9 p.m. and midnight. On Friday and Saturday, opening bands play from 7 to 9 p.m. until the main act takes the stage at 10 p.m. and generally plays until 1 a.m. While there isn't a shortage of great jazz nights in town, in 2018 New Times dubbed Sunday nights at Lagniappe the best jazz night in Miami and claimed "It's a great way to cap off the weekend and still make it to work Monday without a hangover." The secret to a successful night at Lagniappe is arriving early and beating the crowds.

Tama Gucci performing at Las Rosas.EXPAND
Tama Gucci performing at Las Rosas.
Photo by Karli Evans

Las Rosas

2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
786-780-2700
lasrosasbar.com


Birthed in 2016 by Wood Tavern Group owner and founder Cesar Morales, Las Rosas has quickly earned its reputation as “Miami’s new beacon for live, local music.” The Allapattah cornerstone lies just west of I-95, and tends to draw an energetic crowd on a consistent basis. Equipped with a decent-sized stage along with great lighting and sound, this cover-free bar serves as a platform for some of the Magic City's best homegrown talent. Locals can be found getting down at one of the city's best music venues every day from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., with half-off drinks from 3 to 8 p.m.

Bougie's in South Miami.
Bougie's in South Miami.
Photo by Jessica Gibbs

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami
305-669-8577
bougiesbar.com


"Talking throughout the show" and "filming the entire concert on your phone" are just a few of the unforgivable concert crimes one can commit. If you're that person, do us all a favor and stay home. But if there's one thing we can count on from one of Miami's best suburban live music venues, affectionately known to locals as Bougie's, it's a fun and engaging crowd. Catch live music ranging from rock and reggae to hip-hop on Thursdays through Sundays, and be sure to enhance your nights with the generous drink specials peppered throughout.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >