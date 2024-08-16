 Miami Venue ZeyZey Celebrates First Anniversary | Miami New Times
ZeyZey Celebrates Successful First Year With Free Concert

A year later, ZeyZey's commitment to catering to the cultural needs of locals remains unchanged.
August 16, 2024
Los Angeles band LA LOM performed ay ZeyZey on December 3, 2023
Los Angeles band LA LOM performed ay ZeyZey on December 3, 2023

It's a humid mid-June evening at ZeyZey, and Los Angeles-based pop duo Neil Frances is slated to take its 1,200-capacity outdoor stage in less than an hour. The performance is the then one-month-old venue's biggest headliner yet, drawing in the largest crowd it has ever seen.

Naturally, Miami's erratic weather responds in the only way it knows how — it pours.

"It was the grayest day. We got the team together at 7 a.m. and worked for ten hours building a stage and a bar from scratch in an available warehouse behind ZeyZey," shares cofounder and creative director Pili Restrepo on what she oddly considers her favorite memory at the venue.

After a nearly 24-hour workday and an unexpected power outage mere minutes before the performance, Neil Frances successfully delivers an infectious set to a crowd blissfully unaware of the day's earlier chaos. That's the ethos of ZeyZey — creating a homey atmosphere for regulars, elevating production value for artists, and offering hospitality to everyone.

As the venue approaches its first anniversary, its commitment to catering to the cultural needs of locals remains unchanged. In an act of generosity unheard of on birthdays, ZeyZey will host a free concert this weekend featuring Puerto Rican bomba-fusion band El Laberinto del Coco out of sheer gratitude for how the 305 has shown up for the venue in the past year. Mainstays Wolf Tacos and beverage consultant Esther Merino's craft cocktails are set to keep the good eats rolling and pour one out in ZeyZey's name.

"We made it a free show as a thank you to Miami," emphasizes cofounder Josh Hackler. "This is a really amazing band, and they would otherwise be pretty pricey, but we're really doing this as a gift to the Miami community."
click to enlarge The exterior of ZeyZey in Miami
"People generally say, 'I've been waiting for something like this in Miami, it's so overdue,'" Anthony Hall says.
GrassFed Culture photo
When compared to Live Nation-operated venues like the Fillmore Miami Beach and FPL Solar Amphitheater, ZeyZey has fared unusually well for a venue aimed at filling a hefty and largely abandoned gap in the city's music scene. Cofounder and head of production Anthony Hall's vision for the venue was to create an all-ages space that was inexpensive (a lofty goal anywhere in Miami) and homey — think all the house parties you've loved rolled into a 15,000-square-foot backyard outfitted with a happy hour hub, arena-quality sound system, and disco. But ZeyZey's music programming, a motley of underground and alternative artists that mirrors locals' playlists more than the Top 40, sets it apart.

"People generally say, 'I've been waiting for something like this in Miami; it's so overdue,'" Hall shares. "We try and keep our finger on the pulse of what our friends and peers are listening to and try to bring them."

ZeyZey bends over backward to bring you your slammed-fist music demands.

If you've lived long enough on the southeastern tip of Florida, you're not shocked when Miami's excluded from tour dates. Lucky for you, travel trivialities don't faze ZeyZey. The venue keeps its programming fresh with a Spirit Airlines partnership that flies out its headliners to Miami before jetting them off to their next show, making it possible for you and your favorite artist to meet. That's some next-level devotion.

This mutual obsession between ZeyZey and the Magic City has made its first year a hit and promises the venue's future will be as bright as the city's neon glow. Expansion plans — cheekily named ZeyZey 2.0 — are already underway and will see a doubling in the venue's capacity, an elevated VIP deck around its iconic Banyan tree, improved stage technology, and a brand-new bathroom trailer. (Regulars, IYKYK.)

"We've slowly found people who pour their heart and soul into ZeyZey," says Hall about the names and faces behind the venue's dedication to the Miami community. "Our general manager, Sarah Marshall, is an absolute superstar; working with Josh and Pili is the gift that keeps on giving. It's super inspiring and could literally choke you up."

ZeyZey's Anniversary Party. With El Laberinto del Coco. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; 305-456-2671; zeyzeymiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via shotgun.live.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Isabel Rivera is a Miami New Times intern for the arts, culture, and music beats. A 305 native, she is pursuing her bachelor's in digital journalism and minoring in art and English at Florida International University. Rivera's work is featured in local publications such as the Miami Herald, New Times, Miami Times, and Artburst Miami. When not penning her next story, she can be found working as a managing editor for FIU's Caplin News, catching up on her endless TBR list, or seeking out all things Magic City.
Contact: Isabel Rivera
