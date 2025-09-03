 Lady Gaga Cancels Third Miami Show | Miami New Times
Lady Gaga Postpones Third Miami Show

Vocal strain forces Mother Monster to postpone her final Mayhem Ball Tour stop in Miami, leaving fans awaiting a new date.
September 3, 2025
Image: Image of Lady Gaga on stage wearing a red dress that also serves as a cage.
Lady Gaga postpones Miami show. Photo by Buda Mendes / Getty Images
Wednesday night, a few minutes shy of 8 p.m., the crowd began streaming out of the Kaseya Center and across Biscayne Boulevard after word spread that Lady Gaga’s long-awaited third Mayhem Ball stop in Miami had been postponed. It marks the second time a Gaga show in the city has been disrupted, cementing a rocky streak for local fans.

In an Instagram story posted shortly before showtime, Gaga broke the news herself. "Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami," she wrote. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses… I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience.”
The video above was filmed by local fan Estefania Delgado.

The Kaseya Center followed with a statement confirming the decision: "Unfortunately, tonight's performance of the Mayhem Ball has been postponed. During her warmup tonight, Lady Gaga experienced significant vocal strain and has been advised by her ENT not to perform. Information on the rescheduled date and the process for refund will be issued soon."
Image of a Lady Gaga Instagram story.
Lady Gaga made a statement via an Instagram story.
Lady Gaga's Instagram Story
The timing of the postponement stung even more because earlier in the day Gaga released a new single titled "The Dead Dance," accompanied by a Tim Burton–directed music video. Fans had hoped Miami might get the live debut of the song, adding to the anticipation around her return.

Local artist Brian Butler captured the scene outside the Kaseya Center.
But Miami's relationship with Gaga concerts has been less than charmed. Her last tour ended here in 2022, when lightning storms forced her to cut the show short before the finale. Tonight, once again, the city was left empty-handed.

Still, Gaga emphasized her determination to protect her voice for the long term. "I love my fans so much, respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology," she wrote. For now, fans will have to wait for rescheduling news, and hope that the third time's the charm.

We wish Gaga a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the Magic City very soon!  
Image: Flor Franceschetti
Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times.
