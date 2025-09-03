Lady Gaga Postpones Third Miami Show

In an Instagram story posted shortly before showtime, Gaga broke the news herself. "Hi everyone, I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami," she wrote. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses… I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, let down, inconvenience.”
The video above was filmed by local fan Estefania Delgado.
Crowds outside Miami's Kaseya Center following Lady Gaga's concert cancellation.— Celia Almeida (@CeliaIsJustAFan) September 4, 2025
📸: Estefanía Delgado pic.twitter.com/IOCX9Qdv4Z
The Kaseya Center followed with a statement confirming the decision: "Unfortunately, tonight's performance of the Mayhem Ball has been postponed. During her warmup tonight, Lady Gaga experienced significant vocal strain and has been advised by her ENT not to perform. Information on the rescheduled date and the process for refund will be issued soon."
Local artist Brian Butler captured the scene outside the Kaseya Center.
But Miami's relationship with Gaga concerts has been less than charmed. Her last tour ended here in 2022, when lightning storms forced her to cut the show short before the finale. Tonight, once again, the city was left empty-handed.
Still, Gaga emphasized her determination to protect her voice for the long term. "I love my fans so much, respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology," she wrote. For now, fans will have to wait for rescheduling news, and hope that the third time's the charm.
We wish Gaga a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the Magic City very soon!