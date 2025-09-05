 Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to September 4, 2025 | Miami New Times
Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

From darkwave innovations and new-new country to Iggy Pop and an ode to booties, it’s another banner music week in the 305.
September 5, 2025
Image: Black and white picture of Iggy Pop and Anna von Hausswolff
Miami's own resident Iggy Pop released a new track with Swedish artist Anna von Hausswolff. Photo by Fredrik-Bengtsson
What do a punk/new wave elder statesman, Iggy Pop, an army of twerkers being led into battle by one of the most promising Brazilian pop singers of her generation, a darkwave duo, an alternative rocker, a new-new country singer, and a techno-siren Ph.D. candidate have in common? We have the answer to that question below.

As always, if you’ve got a lead on something new we should be listening to, hit this button right here.

1. &NDRW + STV.OK?Y — "Reaching 4 a.m."

“When it is dark enough, you can see the stars.”

If you're wondering what the reality-refracting (in a good way!) upcoming Electric Glue EP from producer/III Points veteran Bryan Andrew Medina (&NDRW) and vocalist Steven Delgado (STV.OK?Y) is like, the above quote usually attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson is a good compass: Yes, the collection makes good on its promise to "burn genre maps and reclaim a grittier vision of the dancefloor," but it also is on a visceral, fundamental level a soul-stirring, vivifying, hope-inducing collection. "Reaching 4 a.m." — which deftly bridges Pretty Hate Machine-era Nine Inch Nails, darkwave, the best of French electro (Gesaffelstein seems like an appropriate touchstone), and early post-punk for a sultry, cinematic introduction to a duo that is poised to turn an arguably complacent electronic scene on its head.

2. Anna von Hausswolff & Iggy Pop — "The Whole Woman"

Perhaps no one is better suited to write and record an album christened ICONOCLASTS than Anna von Hausswolff — but to supercharge the heterodoxy on the first single, "The Whole Woman," the visionary Swedish neoclassical art rock musician and composer turns to Miami’s own resident iconoclastic royalty, Iggy Pop. It’s an affecting, epic track that finds Pop offering his verses in a gravelly croon somewhere between The Swans’ Michael Gira and Tom Waits, providing a weirdly perfect contrast to von Hausswolff’s soaring, torch vocals. Boundaries be damned, every transition quietly whispers.

3. Bacheler featuring Eve Linaé — "I Don't Mind"

Sometimes destiny has a funny way of showing up: A few months ago, Miami-based Ukrainian singer Eve Linaé spontaneously jumped on stage with Haitian artist Bacheler at The Moore in the Design District. Something in her voice captivated him, called to him. A few days later, the pair were in the studio recording this Afro-soul gem, which feels —perhaps like their encounter itself — meant to be. (Also pretty wild a performance this assured and actualized is Linaé’s recording debut.)

4. Claudia Pavel — "Win It All"

According to Miami-based Romanian vocalist Claudia Pavel’s Instagram (2.9 million followers!), she’s currently pursuing a Ph.D. In what discipline isn't clear, but when it comes to driving, melodic techno anthems with an edge, you can rest assured the doctor is most definitely in. “Win It All,” recorded with Romanian DJ and producer Pavlo Vicci, is a twisty, exhilarating, pulsating journey through a darkened night lit by neon spires. Coming hot on the heels of her all-the-world-just-became-a-dancefloor July single "We Are One," the vibe is definitely a Pavel club takeover that’s about to spill out into the larger metaphorical pop streets.

5. Gabby B — "Bundinha"

A couple of weeks back, New Times was lucky enough to receive an invite to an incredible (and incredibly diverse) showcase of rising Miami-based Latin musicians hosted by Dimelo 305. Even in this stacked setting, however, a stripped-down set by Brazilian singer Gabby B was a stunner. Real you-are-in-the-presence-of-greatness stuff. (Not for nothing, apparently, was she named one of “10 Artists to Watch in 2025” by Rolling Stone.) Gabby’s upcoming EP, Funklândia, features songs in four languages (Portuguese, English, French, Spanish), highlighting her dedication to a global audience, including “Bundinha,” a song in Portuguese and English which showcases her dedication (apparently!) to squatting heavy in the gym. (Okay, and also to body diversity and self-empowerment.) To get a taste of Gabby B's more interior, subtly sensuous side, check out the July single “Tua Boca” as well.

6. Inmate 305 — "Red Rope"

Holy grunge revival, Batman! The debut EP from Inmate 305, Pray I Don’t Fall, plays like an honest, pure homage to the best, least compromised moments of nineties alternative rock. The leadoff track, "Red Rope," for example, feels as if it has gnarly, organic roots that can be traced back to Screaming Trees, the Meat Puppets, maybe a too-little-explored corner of the Alice in Chains universe, the Toadies' big radio hit, etcetera. But with that Miami flair for quirky amalgamation. (At least that's how I'm interpreting the press release bio intro line, “Derived from and defined by the tropical luxury prison its members reside in…") Multi-instrumentalist and Miami native Cai Schwartz gets a lot right here. It will be very interesting to see where he takes this sound next.

7. Ryan Cooper — "Underwater"

At first blush, Miami might not appear the place to plant the flag for a very modern, sophisticated take on country — not "new country" but not exactly old school either — but the Mississippi-born singer-songwriter Ryan Cooper will make you a believer with "Underwater," a track that harnesses his adopted city’s melting pot ethos to create a winsome, emotionally resonant blend with flavors of pop, indie, blues, and rock n' roll. Catch him Friday, September 19, at Savage Labs in Wynwood.

8. Seidy La Niña — "KIMBETA X LA LIBRETA"

Lord. How many artists in the Latin music/urban pop/afrobeat/Reggaeton worlds — or any other subgenre, really — are working with the scope and range Cuban singer-songwriter Seidy La Niña so effortlessly displays on her latest album Corrupción? Not many! With eight songs clocking in at just over twenty minutes, La Niña delivers a concise and powerful statement — a rocket ride to a series of soulful planets which each share an infectious energy but have their own shades of harmony and instrumentation. You’ll barely be back on familiar ground before yearning for another spin around the La Niña-verse.

9. Stereo Roux — "The Dilemma"

Lone Songs from Outer Space, the long-gestating debut full-length from one-man post-rock outfit Stereo Roux, is finally here — and, as the singles over the last couple of years augured, it was well worth the wait. At its best moments, this diverse and transportive album feels like Big Star channeled through post-Soft Bulletin Flaming Lips, The Postal Service, and a bunch of other great nineties and aughts alt-country and ethereal indie rock. "The Dilemma" is a great starting point, but for the best effect, the record should be experienced in full.

10.Yung Pleit — "Acobijados"

In an interview at the end of 2023, the Colombian-Salvadorian singer, rapper, and producer Yung Pleit explained that he had left his hometown of Somerville, Massachusetts, to pursue a new "source of inspiration" in Miami that might better empower him to "achieve and receive." Well, the proof is in the transcendent pudding: this lilting-yet-rousing, brilliantly layered and executed track suggests there is powerful magic left for restlessly innovative artists such as Yung Pleit to mine in the Magic City — and maybe, by following his "vulnerability + flow + dedication to excellence" example, the rest of us, too. Join us!
Image: Shawn Macomber
Shawn Macomber is a Miami-based writer and editor. His work has appeared in Maxim, Decibel, Fangoria, the Wall Street Journal, Magnet, Rue Morgue, and other outlets, but IMDB insists he is best known for the Reelz Channel television series When Metal Ruled the 80s.
