Ten New Songs From Miami Artists to Listen to This Week

1. &NDRW + STV.OK?Y — "Reaching 4 a.m."
“When it is dark enough, you can see the stars.”
If you're wondering what the reality-refracting (in a good way!) upcoming Electric Glue EP from producer/III Points veteran Bryan Andrew Medina (&NDRW) and vocalist Steven Delgado (STV.OK?Y) is like, the above quote usually attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson is a good compass: Yes, the collection makes good on its promise to "burn genre maps and reclaim a grittier vision of the dancefloor," but it also is on a visceral, fundamental level a soul-stirring, vivifying, hope-inducing collection. "Reaching 4 a.m." — which deftly bridges Pretty Hate Machine-era Nine Inch Nails, darkwave, the best of French electro (Gesaffelstein seems like an appropriate touchstone), and early post-punk for a sultry, cinematic introduction to a duo that is poised to turn an arguably complacent electronic scene on its head.