Niall Horan Will Kick Off North American Leg of 2024 Tour in South Florida

With the enormous popularity surrounding Harry Styles, it seems like everyone has forgotten there were four other guys in the group. In fact, all of the former members have embarked on solo careers with varying degrees of success. Styles, of course, was already pegged as the fan favorite even back when he was part of the boy band, so it's only natural that he's enjoyed the most success.However, behind him stands Niall Horan , the sole Irish member of One Direction. Horan has already released two albums,and, and he'll release a third,, on June 9. So far, all of his records have performed well commercially, and there's a good chance this latest release will do so as well. He recently joined NBC'sas a judge for the reality competition show's 23rd season, giving Horan a boost of visibility leading up to's release.Beyond the TV screen, Horan announced he's going on tour starting on February 21, 2024, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with dates taking him through most of Western Europe before heading to New Zealand and Australia. North American fans can see Horan live starting on May 29, 2024, when the stateside leg of the tour kicks off right here in South Florida at Hard Rock Live. He'll stop at other cities like New York, Toronto, and Denver, before wrapping up the tour in Phoneix on July 31, 2024.The dates mark his first headlining tour since 2018. His sophomore album,, came out in March 2020, as the world entered lockdown.So why is Horan waiting until 2024 to go on the road to support an album he's planning to release next month? While no official reason has been given, he will be busy the rest of the year. He's scheduled to return for's 24th season as a judge alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire this fall.Presale tickets for Horan's 2024 tour will be available starting Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. for Citi card members. The general public can grab tickets starting Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre