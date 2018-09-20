Niall Horan Escapes the Brand of the Global Boy Band

The swoon-worthy tween heartthrobs who once made up Britain's One Direction in some ways define the word "millennial." Five teenage boys grew into young men sitting on a gilded pop throne, their names forever associated with the group's enormous success. Nowadays, more than two years after One Direction shook its devoted fandom by announcing the end of the road was near, each artist has carved out an identifiable brand as a solo singer. Armed with an acoustic guitar and plenty of love/loss ballads, Niall Horan is on the road with acclaim of his own.

Concluding his second world tour in South Florida at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Sunday, September 23, the singer-songwriter seems to have found his niche with debut album Flicker. In an interview earlier this year, he credited his reemergence as a folksy pop-rock crooner to influences such as Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles. Horan calls his new vibe a “Southern Californian sound that I love."

The tone of his new music is different from the fluffy, loud, pop-on-a-stick songs for which 1D was known, but the themes aren’t too far off. With Flicker, he’s still crooning about plenty of heartbreak and romance and pining for girls who don’t know they’re beautiful.