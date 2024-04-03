 Miami Madonna Concert: Parking at Kaseya Center | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Madonna in Miami: Where to Park for Her Concerts at the Kaseya Center

Parking, Metrorail, or Brightline? Here are some handy tips on making your trip to downtown Miami for Madonna's concert less stressful.
April 3, 2024
Ready to celebrate with Madonna in Miami? You'll have to find somewhere to park first.
Ready to celebrate with Madonna in Miami? You'll have to find somewhere to park first. Photo by Ricardo Gomes
Share this:
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Madonna has been taking her Celebration Tour across the globe, and on Saturday, April 6; Sunday, April 7; and Tuesday, April 9, it is finally Miami's turn when the Material Girl stops at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami for a three-show stint. The show is a long time coming, with dates originally scheduled for September 2023, but it was postponed after Madonna was hospitalized due to a severe bacterial infection. And what a show it is! Much like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the Celebration Tour sees the Queen of Pop revisit the many different phases of her four-decade career.

If you are attending any of the three shows, know that parking around downtown Miami can be somewhat frustrating. Luckily, no other major events are happening around the same time, but traffic around the area is always chaotic. It's best to leave your house with plenty of time to make it to the arena, especially if you are coming from Broward or Palm Beach counties or somewhere deep in suburban Miami-Dade.

Otherwise, here are some other handy tips for making your trip to the Madonna concert as easy as possible.

Madonna Concert: Kaseya Center Parking, Map and More
click to enlarge
Google Maps
Due to its location smack dab in the middle of downtown Miami, the Kaseya Center itself has a very limited amount of parking available — and the parking at the arena is one of the more expensive options. It only offers valet parking, which costs $40. It's strongly recommended that you purchase a valet pass ahead of time.

The Kaseya Center also sells offsite parking passes at Miami Worldcenter, 900 NE Second Ave., for $28. Passes can be bought ahead of time at universe.com.

Otherwise, you can park at any of the public and privately owned parking lots around the area. However, if the last time you attended an event in downtown Miami was ten years ago, you'll be in for a rude awakening. Many of the lots that used to be open for concerts and Miami Heat games are now taken up by shiny new buildings, which means your parking options are very limited.

One way to save yourself the headache of looking for parking in downtown Miami is to find somewhere to park along the northern end of the Omni loop or the southern end of the Brickell loop of the Metromover. From there, grab the Metromover to the Freedom Tower station, the closest station to the Kaseya Center. If you are on the Omni loop, you'll eventually land there at some point, but from the Brickell loop, you'll have to transfer somewhere the Brickell and Omni loops meet or take the Inner loop to the College Bayside station and take a slightly longer walk.

If you happen to be lucky enough to find street parking, remember that Miami uses the PayByPhone app. Download it and register before you go.

Metrorail and Brightline During the Madonna Concert

If you want to skip the hassle of parking altogether, another option is taking public transit like the Metrorail or the Brightline, which have stations in downtown Miami that connect to the Metromover. The Metrorail operates until midnight seven days a week, so as long as there is no delay to the start of Madonna's show, the trains should be able to get you home just fine. The Brighltine's service ends a bit later, with the last train leaving MiamiCentral at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Please note that while the Tri-Rail can take you downtown, the service does not stay open late enough to take you home after the show.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Music Series Brings Live Jazz Home to Historic Lyric Theater

Jazz

Music Series Brings Live Jazz Home to Historic Lyric Theater

By Artburst Miami
Karol G Collaborator Ovy on the Drums Is Just Getting Started

Latin Music

Karol G Collaborator Ovy on the Drums Is Just Getting Started

By Osvaldo Espino
Kodak Black Will Ask for Redemption at James L. Knight Center in May

Just Announced

Kodak Black Will Ask for Redemption at James L. Knight Center in May

By Osvaldo Espino
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Listening Experience Postponed

Just Announced

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Listening Experience Postponed

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation