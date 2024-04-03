Madonna in Miami: Where to Park for Her Concerts at the Kaseya Center

If you are attending any of the three shows, know that parking around downtown Miami can be somewhat frustrating. Luckily, no other major events are happening around the same time, but traffic around the area is always chaotic. It's best to leave your house with plenty of time to make it to the arena, especially if you are coming from Broward or Palm Beach counties or somewhere deep in suburban Miami-Dade.
Otherwise, here are some other handy tips for making your trip to the Madonna concert as easy as possible.
Madonna Concert: Kaseya Center Parking, Map and Morepurchase a valet pass ahead of time.
The Kaseya Center also sells offsite parking passes at Miami Worldcenter, 900 NE Second Ave., for $28. Passes can be bought ahead of time at universe.com.
Otherwise, you can park at any of the public and privately owned parking lots around the area. However, if the last time you attended an event in downtown Miami was ten years ago, you'll be in for a rude awakening. Many of the lots that used to be open for concerts and Miami Heat games are now taken up by shiny new buildings, which means your parking options are very limited.
One way to save yourself the headache of looking for parking in downtown Miami is to find somewhere to park along the northern end of the Omni loop or the southern end of the Brickell loop of the Metromover. From there, grab the Metromover to the Freedom Tower station, the closest station to the Kaseya Center. If you are on the Omni loop, you'll eventually land there at some point, but from the Brickell loop, you'll have to transfer somewhere the Brickell and Omni loops meet or take the Inner loop to the College Bayside station and take a slightly longer walk.
If you happen to be lucky enough to find street parking, remember that Miami uses the PayByPhone app. Download it and register before you go.
Metrorail and Brightline During the Madonna ConcertIf you want to skip the hassle of parking altogether, another option is taking public transit like the Metrorail or the Brightline, which have stations in downtown Miami that connect to the Metromover. The Metrorail operates until midnight seven days a week, so as long as there is no delay to the start of Madonna's show, the trains should be able to get you home just fine. The Brighltine's service ends a bit later, with the last train leaving MiamiCentral at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Please note that while the Tri-Rail can take you downtown, the service does not stay open late enough to take you home after the show.