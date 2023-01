Madonna's Celebration Tour Will Stop in Miami in September

It used to be easy for Madonna to play a show in Miami. Once upon a time, the pop star and provocateur lived at the opulent nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Tuscan villa located at 3029 Brickell Ave., down the street from Vizcaya. She could have simply taken a car to the Miami-Dade Arena (FKA FTX Arena), where her adoring fans would greet her this September when her retrospective Celebration Tour visits the 305.Alas, this cannot be. That house was sold long ago, at the turn of the millennium, to a corporation pretending to be a very wealthy dog. No, seriously.In 2000 the mansion was sold by Madge to Gunther VI, a German shepherd from a long line of German shepherds, all named Gunther, that had inherited a fortune from a German countess. Except it wasn't! Gunther is, in fact, an elaborate hoax . When the house went back on sale in 2021, it was revealed that the dog's existence was a publicity stunt used by an eccentric Italian entrepreneur and pharmaceutical heir, Mauricio Mian, to promote his real estate sales and other antics. That's according to a very embarrassed Associated Press , which reported on the story when it dropped.What was I talking about? Oh, yes, Madonna is on tour.The Celebration Tour, which will span Madonna's four-decade-long career, hits Miami-Dade Arena (or whatever it'll be called when the county gets a new sponsor that's not actively defrauding its customers ) on Saturday, September 9, with supporting act Bob the Drag Queen. The tour also released an announcement video featuring a somewhat random group of celebrities (Diplo, Eric Andre, Jack Black, Lil Wayne) at a dinner party hosted by Madonna.Tickets for the 35-city tour go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club and Citi cardmembers can grab presale tickets through Wednesday, January 18, and Thursday, January 19, respectively.Here is the complete list of dates for the Celebration Tour:Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaTue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaSat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterTue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaThu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterSun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterWed Aug 2 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseSat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaMon. Aug 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaWed Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaSat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre BellWed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenThu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenWed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD GardenSat Sep 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaTue Sep 5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaThu Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaSat Sep 9 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade ArenaWed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterMon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterThu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATXWed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaWed Oct 4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterSat Oct 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaSat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – SportpaleisWed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal ArenaSat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2Wed Nov 1 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant JordiMon Nov 6 – Lisbon, PT – Altice ArenaSun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor ArenaMon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor ArenaWed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess ArenaThu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum ForumTue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz ArenaFri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome