It used to be easy for Madonna to play a show in Miami. Once upon a time, the pop star and provocateur lived at the opulent nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Tuscan villa located at 3029 Brickell Ave., down the street from Vizcaya. She could have simply taken a car to the Miami-Dade Arena (FKA FTX Arena), where her adoring fans would greet her this September when her retrospective Celebration Tour visits the 305.
Alas, this cannot be. That house was sold long ago, at the turn of the millennium, to a corporation pretending to be a very wealthy dog. No, seriously.
In 2000 the mansion was sold by Madge to Gunther VI, a German shepherd from a long line of German shepherds, all named Gunther, that had inherited a fortune from a German countess. Except it wasn't! Gunther is, in fact, an elaborate hoax. When the house went back on sale in 2021, it was revealed that the dog's existence was a publicity stunt used by an eccentric Italian entrepreneur and pharmaceutical heir, Mauricio Mian, to promote his real estate sales and other antics. That's according to a very embarrassed Associated Press, which reported on the story when it dropped.
What was I talking about? Oh, yes, Madonna is on tour.
The Celebration Tour, which will span Madonna's four-decade-long career, hits Miami-Dade Arena (or whatever it'll be called when the county gets a new sponsor that's not actively defrauding its customers) on Saturday, September 9, with supporting act Bob the Drag Queen. The tour also released an announcement video featuring a somewhat random group of celebrities (Diplo, Eric Andre, Jack Black, Lil Wayne) at a dinner party hosted by Madonna.
Tickets for the 35-city tour go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club and Citi cardmembers can grab presale tickets through Wednesday, January 18, and Thursday, January 19, respectively.
Here is the complete list of dates for the Celebration Tour:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 2 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 9 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 1 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 6 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Madonna: The Celebration Tour. With Bob the Drag Queen. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $40 to $520 via ticketmaster.com.