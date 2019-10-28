The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

The Austin indie-rock outfit Lola Tried, along with local Denudes and Rick Guerre, will take over Space Mountain this Monday. The show will kick-start Miami's packed Halloween week.

Touring in support of its divisive album, Amo, Bring Me the Horizon will bring its hook-laden metalcore to the Fillmore Miami Beach this Tuesday. With support from Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, the show is guaranteed to make everyone’s mid-2000s emo dreams come true.

Music lovers are spoiled for choice on Hallows' Eve, with options ranging from electronic guru Richie Hell at the Citadel to hip-hop icon 2 Live Crew at Barter Wynwood. However, there will be no rest for the wicked November 1. For its Día de Los Muertos celebration, Proyecto Tulum will offer three days of events, including Dude Skywalker on the decks Saturday.

Finally, tickets are still available for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, offering an incredible lineup including Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna this Saturday at the AA Arena.

Here's your music calendar for October 28 through November 3. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Clairo Photo by Hart Leshkina

Monday, October 28

Clairo: 7 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Kiss Country 99.9 Stars & Guitars: With Randy Houser, Rodney Atkins, Carly Pearce, and others, 7:30 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Lola Tried: With Denudes and Rick Guerre, 7 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Nestor Del Prado: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 29

Bring Me the Horizon: With Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy, 7 p.m., $39.99-$49.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Emilia Garth: 8-11 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Felipe Fontenelle: 7 p.m., Free. The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-6100, thebetsyhotel.com.

Lemon City Trio: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Miami Jazz Jam: 9 p.m. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Terrestrial Funk: Monster Mash: 8 p.m. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Wednesday, October 30

Aaron Lebos Reality: With Dave Siegel, 8 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Abbey Rader Quartet: 8 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Archila and Differ: 10 p.m., Free-$10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. Doma, 35 NE 26th St., Miami, 786-953-6946, domawynwood.com.

KLO: 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Night Owl Bar & Lounge, 28 NE 14th St., Miami, 305-381-0678.

Z.E.N. Trio: 8 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Thursday, October 31

2 Live Crew Photo by Chris Carter/ ra-haus

2 Live Crew: With DJ EFX and Emkay, 9 p.m., $10-$20. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

AbJo: 10 p.m., Free. Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-573-8228, coyo-taco.com.

Baraja: With Le Montro and analog, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Big N Slim: 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Churchill's Halloween Classic: 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Damian Lazarus: With Monolink and Blond:ish., 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dia De Los Muertos Halloween Weekend: 5 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Halloween at PAMM: With Haute Tension and Las Nubes, 7 p.m., Free-$16. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

EXPAND Richie Hell Photo by Steph Estrada

Halloween Warm-Up: WIth Richie Hell, DJ Eveava, and others., 6 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

The Mojo Hands: With Lone Wolf ad Uncle Scotchy, 7 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami, 305-912-7390, lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Paul Van Dyk: 11 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Friday, November 1

Adam Ezra Group: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Armen Miran and Kora: 8 p.m., $20-$50. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Ben Bohmer: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Day of the Dead Party: With Buddha Gonzalez & the Maggot Overlords., 9:30 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Dia De Los Muertos Halloween Weekend: 5 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

G-Eazy: 10 p.m., $40. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Gorgon City and CamelPhat: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jazz Roots British Invasion Latin Style: With José Feliciano, Arturo Sandoval, Lucy Woodward, and others., 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Luis Enrique: With C4 Trio, 8 p.m., $45-$80. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Martha Wash "The Original Weather Girl" and Shannon: 6 p.m., Free. Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami, 305-722-7100, miamidesigndistrict.net.

NastyNasty and Little Snake: 9 p.m., $15-$25. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: 8 p.m., $39.50-$74.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The Neighbourhood: 7 p.m., $30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

A Tribute to John Williams: 7:30 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Weiss: 11 p.m., $15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Saturday, November 2

Crazy Fingers: 8 p.m., $8. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Dia de los Muertos: With Mexican folkloric troupe Ameyal, a Mariachi group, and the local band Tilt., 3 p.m., Free. Yumbrella Food Hall, 5701 Sunset Dr. Ste. 194, South Miami, 305-397-8499, facebook.com/yumbrellasomi.

Dia De Los Muertos Halloween Weekend: 5 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert: 2:30 p.m., $35-$99. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Druid Lord: With Koroidia, MRSA, and others, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Fito Páez: 8 p.m., $55-$95. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Hannah Wants: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jennifer Lopez will headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Photo by Michael Amico

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: With Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$189. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Immersed Music Showcase: Keith Christopher, Bruno Pozzo, Fobia, and others, 9 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

J Rocc B2B Lefto: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Joey Alexander & FIU Jazz Big Band: 7:30 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

Kate Davis: 8:30 p.m., $35/$40. South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, smdcac.org.

Lalah Hathaway: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

Miami Beach Salsa Festival: 4 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Paco Osuna: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Phlebotomy: Day Of The Undead: With Dénudés, DJ DeadHead, DJ Wulfgar and others, 10 p.m., $10. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Rainbow Funfest: 2 p.m., $40-$100. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.

T.I: 10 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Zedd: 11 p.m. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Sunday, November 3

Alexander Abreu & Havana D'Primera: 6 p.m., $45-$55/$60. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Borodin Quartet: 4 p.m., $20. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami, 305-348-0496, wpac.fiu.edu.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult: With Curse Mackey and Obsidian, 8 p.m., $18. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Sammy Miller and the Congregation: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The Brilliance of the String Quartet: 6 p.m., $15-$25. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Yanik Coen: 8 p.m., Free. Kiki on the River, 450 NW North River Dr., Miami, 786-502-3243, kikiontheriver.com.