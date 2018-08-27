The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

There are dozens of concerts coming to South Florida this week, but most of the city is buzzing about the arrival of Queen Bey (and her husband). Beyoncé and Jay-Z return to the Hard Rock Arena on Friday night with their On the Run II tour, the followup to the Carters' joint outing in 2014. Openers and Beyoncé protégés Chloe x Halle will also play an intimate show at the Ground on Thursday evening before taking the stage at the arena the next night. And if you're still part of the increasingly rare segment of society that doesn't enjoy Beyoncé's live shows, there are other concerts to look forward to this week, from Rick Springfield to Charlie Puth to Claptone and Zedd.
Monday, Aug. 27
Monday, Aug. 27
A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Debi Nova: 12 p.m., Free. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.
Lowell Ringel Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Mr. E & Mle: 8:30 p.m., Free. Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
African Bass: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Rick Springfield: With Loverboy, Greg Kihn, and Tommy Tutone, 7 p.m., $39.50-$149.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Yissel: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Bib: With Booger, No Dice, Rhino, and Armament, 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Black Oxygen: 9 p.m., $5-$35. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Carlos Menendez: 9 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Russ Spiegel, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Chloe x Halle: 7 p.m., $20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
Faed: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Gary Lazer Eyes: With Sun City Riot, Castafellas, and Baraja, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Gumby Navedo y Saoco: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
A Jazzilian Evening: With Jose Gallegos and Ed Calle, 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Prok & Fitch: 10 p.m., $15-$25. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Soundbite Magazine Presents: With Gary Lazer Eyes, Sun City Riot, Castafellas, and Baraja, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Tony Flow & Friends: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Yohoros: With Hadida, Tavin Reiter, and Bryan Peroni, 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Zedd: 11 p.m., $60. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Friday, Aug. 31
Birdman's Clambake: 10 p.m., Free. Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.
Blunt Night III: With Bear, Headfoam, Hometown Losers, and others, 6 p.m., $10. Fusse Studios, 327 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, 786-282-2629, fussestudios.com.
BPM Nite Vol. 5: With Roiju, Ashiyushi, Lautlos, and Gry.clds, 8 p.m., $7. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Charlotte De Witte & Octo Octa: 10 p.m., $10. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.
The Chris Thomas Group: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Damion Yancy, Sharpsound, and Bounce: 10 p.m., Free. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.
DJ Irie: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
The Gathering 3 KISS Kruise 8 Pre-Party: 4 p.m., $50-$129.99. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé: 7:30 p.m., $25-$455. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.
Jazz at MOCA With Elsten Torres: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.
Lauren Henderson: 6 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
The Morrison Sisters With Dave Nuby: 8 p.m., $25. Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, 305-638-5800, historichamptonhouse.org.
Open Up Miami: With Simon Patterson and Sean Tyas, 10 p.m., $10-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Otto Von Schirach: 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.
Palo!: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.
Strung Out: 7:30 p.m., $17-$19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Surreal Flight & Friends: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Wooden Roots: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
YG Live: 10 p.m., $20/$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Ceky Viciny: 9 p.m., $20. Club Tipico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-634-7819, clubtipicodominicano.com.
Charlie Puth: With Hailee Steinfeld, 7:30 p.m., $17-$61.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Claptone: With Rodriguez Jr. and Durante, 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Into the Deep Rooftop Pool Party: With Dakap, Ben Fix, Nii Tei, and others, 12 p.m., Free-$15. Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW First Ave., Miami, 786-600-2600, attonbrickellmiami.com.
Josh Wink: With Matthew Dear, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Marlow Rosado: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Merino: With Julianna, Dsum, and Atomyard, 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Nirvanna, a Tribute to Nirvana: With Blink 180 Deux, 8 p.m., $14. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Oscar G: With Malone and Leyva, 11 p.m., $10-$15. W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-503-4400, wmiamihotel.com.
Pool Kids: With Florence & Normandie, Superhainted, and Palomino Blond, 8 p.m., $5. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.
Power 96 Power House: With Mr. Vegas and Kevin Lyttle, 12 p.m., $30. Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, sixtyhotels.com.
Prins Thomas: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Savi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Tornado Wallace: With Patrick Walsh and Gran Moxy, 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Weather Underground: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
The Weepies: 8 p.m., $37.50-$45. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Jeezy: 11 p.m., $30. Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-209-4214.
Markus Schulz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Rabbit in the Moon: With Danny Tenaglia, Darius Syrossian, Icey, and others, 10 p.m., $35. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.
Transcendence Jazz Trio: 10 p.m., $5. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Work Hard Party Hard: With Las Bibas From Vizcaya and Carlos G, 5 a.m., $25. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
