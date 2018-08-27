The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

There are dozens of concerts coming to South Florida this week, but most of the city is buzzing about the arrival of Queen Bey (and her husband). Beyoncé and Jay-Z return to the Hard Rock Arena on Friday night with their On the Run II tour, the followup to the Carters' joint outing in 2014. Openers and Beyoncé protégés Chloe x Halle will also play an intimate show at the Ground on Thursday evening before taking the stage at the arena the next night. And if you're still part of the increasingly rare segment of society that doesn't enjoy Beyoncé's live shows, there are other concerts to look forward to this week, from Rick Springfield to Charlie Puth to Claptone and Zedd.

Monday, Aug. 27

