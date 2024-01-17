Together Again, Again: Janet Jackson Announces South Florida Show

If you missed the triumphant return of Janet Jackson to South Florida last year, you're in luck. Following the launch of her Together Again 2023 Tour at Hard Rock Live last March, the Queen of Pop is returning to our neck of the woods this summer.
Jackson will perform at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Thursday, July 18. Replacing original opener Ludacris is another icon of early-2000s urban radio, Nelly. The "Hot in Herre" singer won't have any trouble getting South Floridians to take their clothes off in the middle of July — people down here barely wear any as it is.
Of course, Janet — Ms. Jackson, if ya nasty — hardly needs an introduction. The legendary pop star and sister of Michael Jackson broke from her famous family in the mid '80s and produced a run of pop dominance unrivaled to this day. The confident, synth-driven pop on 1986's Control produced five top-five singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Nasty" and "When I Think of You," a first for a female solo artist. That gave way to the landmark Rhythm Nation 1814, which set a new paradigm for thematic sophistication on the charts and cemented the popularity of new jack swing. Seven commercial singles from the album peaked within the top five, a feat never repeated since.
The '90s and 2000s saw further success, including well-regarded records like the dance-focused The Velvet Rope and hit singles such as "Together Again" and "All For You." Even after she was blackballed from the industry in the wake of the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show debacle in 2004, she's still one of music's most successful artists ever, having sold more than 100 million records and holding the record for most consecutive Hot 100 singles — 18 in total. Fans' appetite for Jackson and her music has only increased with the years, it seems. Last year's tour was her highest-grossing ever, according to promoter Live Nation.
As New Times' Mary Gibson wrote ahead of her show in Hollywood last year, "Jackson has made a legacy for herself in her own right. Through her 11 studio albums, she's tackled racial injustice, environmental and social problems, female sexual empowerment, mental health issues, and domestic violence. She is a five-time Grammy winner, one of the world’s best-selling recording artists, and an accomplished actress. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, holds eight Guinness records, and is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She's a legend, an icon, and a controversial sex symbol. She's so much more than the men who continue to talk about her."
The tour will launch in Palm Desert, California, on June 4 and continue through July 30 with a final show in Phoenix. Two additional Florida dates are included: Tampa on July 16 and Orlando on July 20.
Tickets will go on general sale via Live Nation at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19, with presales beginning the same time on Wednesday, January 17. Find a complete list of newly announced dates below.
Tue June 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Thu June 6 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat June 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun June 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue June 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed June 12 – San Francisco, CA –Chase Center
Fri June 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre
Sun June 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue June 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed June 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri June 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat June 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun June 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue June 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri June 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat June 29 – Hartford, CT – The Xfinity Theatre
Tue July 2 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed July 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri July 5 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat July 6 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue July 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed July 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri July 12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat July 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun July 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue July 16 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu July 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sat July 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sun July 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Thu July 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Fri July 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat July 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue July 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
