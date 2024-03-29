Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures Listening Experience Comes to Amerant Bank Arena

The event is being teased as a Vultures 1 and 2, the latter being the next chapter in the series.
Tickets will be sold to the public starting Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. The arena will appear to have a 360-degree stage in the center.
This isn't the first time West has chosen South Florida as the location to premiere new music. Ye held a listening experience in 2022 at LoanDepot Park for his album Donda 2. The experience was very methodical, featuring a replica of his childhood home being lit on fire, coordinated motorcycles, and guests such as Pusha T, the Game, and Migos making appearances.
There was also the first listening party for Vultures 1, which took place last year on December 11. The internet was confused because its original location was announced as Sawgrass Mills before being switched to Wynwood Marketplace hours before the event. This event started hours after the announced time but featured appearances by hip-hop all-stars like Offset, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black, who decided to break parole to make the event.
With Ye's history of working on albums until the very last minute, this could be an incredible experience or riddled with logistic issues. It's also unclear if Ye and Ty Dolla $ign will perform live in any capacity or just stand on stage, letting the crowd vibe to the music.
Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Vultures Listening Experience. 9 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. via seatgeek.com.