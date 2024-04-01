Kodak Black Will Ask for Redemption at James L. Knight Center in May

The show is appropriately titled "Redemption," which could mean many things. It's no secret that Yak has continuously been in trouble with law enforcement throughout his career. His last arrest stemmed from a December 2023 arrest in which police officers found him passed out inside his Bentley SUV, blocking traffic in the middle of the night. That triggered a probation violation and sent him back to jail. However, a Miami judge sentenced him to time served in February, and he was released shortly after that.
Kodak's legal troubles have continued even after then-President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence on January 20, 2021, as part of a wave of clemency grants during his last moments in the White House. (Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, is a vocal Trump supporter and was a contestant on the second season of The Apprentice.)
But despite his repeated run-ins with law enforcement, Kodak continues to be a fixture of South Florida's rap scene, where songs like "No Flockin'," "Like Dat," and "Transportin'" have become staples. Yak also continues to collaborate with high-profile rappers like Kanye West, NLE Choppa, Gucci Mane, and Doechii.
Last week, he dropped his newest single, "Non Believer," which begins with an introspective Kodak saying, "Last thing I wanna do is die in the middle of my crime/Like me have a shootout with some guys or leavin' a lick if somethin' go wrong/ Or in a disbelievin' state of mind while intoxicated."
Only time will tell if this means Kodak has turned a new leaf, but as of now, it seems that he's on the straight and narrow.
While Kodak himself hasn't acknowledged the Miami show in May, the James L Knight Center posted about it on its Instagram. According to Ticketmaster, the presale starts today, April 1, at 10 a.m., and the general sale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m.
Kodak Black. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.