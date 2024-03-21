Megan Thee Stallion Declares Hot Girl Summer, Announces Tour

The Olympics happen every four years. So does the World Cup. But Hot Girl Summer apparently happens every five, according to the Queen of All Hot Girls herself, Megan Thee Stallion. Five years on from her original "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019, the Houston rapper has once again declared that hotties and thotties must come together and show the world what it means to be truly hot.
That's right, ladies — Hot Girl Summer is back. Megan Thee Stallion has just announced that her long-awaited Hot Girl Summer Tour will stampede into arenas this summer, including in South Florida. She'll stop at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Thursday, June 6, making sure the "D" in D-Day stands for "Damn hot!"
Aside from being a self-professed Hot Girl, Meg is arguably one of the most successful rappers in America right now and the lynchpin in a dominant group of aggressive, unapologetic female rappers that have emerged, including Sexxy Red, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, City Girls, Flo Milli, and Megan's tour opener, GloRilla. In fact, it's hard to argue that Thee Stallion's infamous team-up with Cardi on the 2020 track "WAP" was anything but the movement's peak. The raunchy track was the first female rap collaboration to top the Billboard Hot 100 and provided quite a bit of levity during a very bleak moment, releasing during the pandemic, after the George Floyd protests and right before the election.
On her own, however, Meg has consistently churned out hits since the original "Hot Girl Summer" single with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, which capitalized on the internet meme of the same name. "Savage," featuring fellow Houstonian Beyoncé, topped the Hot 100 ahead of "WAP," and her latest track, "Hiss," debuted at number one earlier this year. Critics, meanwhile, have heaped praise on the rapper for her lightning-fast delivery and confident presentation of sexuality.
Outside of her music, Megan is a massive anime fan, especially action series. She's cosplayed iconic characters such as My Hero Academy's Todoroki and Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and recently presented at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo as Bruno from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Unfortunately, she's gone on the record as preferring dubs over subs, but we can't all be perfect.
Tickets for the Hot Girl Summer Tour go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22, via seated.com. An artist presale will launch at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, with signups available at seated.com. Find all the North American tour dates below.
May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^
June 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
June 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
June 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^
June 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
June 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^
June 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^
June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*
June 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
June 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^
June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^
July 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival
^with GloRilla
Megan Thee Stallion. With GloRilla. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, via ticketmaster.com.