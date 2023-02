Guns N' Roses Will Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

Rock isn't as wild as it used to be. We're far from the days of provocateurs and showmanship from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin, and an entire generation of hair metal bands. Even the garage rock revival of the 2000s that birth the Strokes and the White Stripes is long gone.Still, if you're yearning for the days 94.9 Zeta was on the air, you're in luck: Guns N' Roses, the most dangerous band in the world, is heading out on a world tour. The band plays Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, September 15. It's the band's first tour since 2021's We're F'N Back! Tour.A word of caution, however: These guys are getting old. Rose's voice, for instance, is reportedly not what it used to be . Still, if the opportunity to hear "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" played by the guys that wrote those legendary riffs tantalizes you, it may be a night to remember, regardless of whether Axl can hit the high notes.Guns N' Roses' last album was the long-delayedin 2008, though the band has released bonus tracks from those sessions recently, including "Hard Skool" in 2021.Tickets for the Hollywood show go on sale to the general public om Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster , with fan presales launching on Wednesday, February 22. Find all the tour dates below:June 5 - Tel Aviv, IR - Park HayarkonJune 9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan StadiumJune 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca BalaídosJune 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal MeetingJune 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - CopenhellJune 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of RockJune 27 - Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston ParkJune 30 - London, England - BST Hyde ParkJuly 3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank ParkJuly 5 - Bern, Switzerland - BernexpoJuly 8 - Rome, Italy - Circo MassimoJuly 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - MegalandJuly 13 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense ArenaJuly 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National ArenaJuly 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás ArenaJuly 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic StadiumAugust 5 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Medavie Blue Cross StadiumAugust 8 - Montreal, Quebec - Parc Jean DrapeauAugust 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark StadiumAugust 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumAugust 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway ParkAugust 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley FieldAugust 26 - Nashville, TN - Geodis ParkAugust 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterSeptember 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSeptember 3 - Toronto, Ontario - Rogers CentreSeptember 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp ArenaSeptember 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch StadiumSeptember 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling ArenaSeptember 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock LiveSeptember 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum|September 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman StadiumSeptember 26 - San Antonio, TX - AlamodomeSeptember 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid ParkOctober 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon StadiumOctober 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock FestivalOctober 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase FieldOctober 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place