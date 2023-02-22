Guns N' Roses Will Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

Rock isn't as wild as it used to be. We're far from the days of provocateurs and showmanship from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin, and an entire generation of hair metal bands. Even the garage rock revival of the 2000s that birth the Strokes and the White Stripes is long gone.
Still, if you're yearning for the days 94.9 Zeta was on the air, you're in luck: Guns N' Roses, the most dangerous band in the world, is heading out on a world tour. The band plays Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, September 15. It's the band's first tour since 2021's We're F'N Back! Tour.
A word of caution, however: These guys are getting old. Rose's voice, for instance, is reportedly not what it used to be. Still, if the opportunity to hear "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" played by the guys that wrote those legendary riffs tantalizes you, it may be a night to remember, regardless of whether Axl can hit the high notes.
Guns N' Roses' last album was the long-delayed Chinese Democracy in 2008, though the band has released bonus tracks from those sessions recently, including "Hard Skool" in 2021.
Tickets for the Hollywood show go on sale to the general public om Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with fan presales launching on Wednesday, February 22. Find all the tour dates below:
June 5 - Tel Aviv, IR - Park Hayarkon
June 9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
June 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
June 27 - Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park
June 30 - London, England - BST Hyde Park
July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 - Bern, Switzerland - Bernexpo
July 8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
July 13 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
July 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
July 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
July 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
August 5 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
August 8 - Montreal, Quebec - Parc Jean Drapeau
August 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
August 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
August 26 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park
August 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
September 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 3 - Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
September 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
September 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
September 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
September 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum|
September 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
September 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
September 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
October 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
October 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
Guns N' Roses. 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, via ticketmaster.com.