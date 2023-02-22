Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Guns N' Roses Will Perform at Hard Rock Live in September

February 22, 2023 9:00AM

The current Guns N' Roses lineup
The current Guns N' Roses lineup Photo by Katarina Benzova
Rock isn't as wild as it used to be. We're far from the days of provocateurs and showmanship from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin, and an entire generation of hair metal bands. Even the garage rock revival of the 2000s that birth the Strokes and the White Stripes is long gone.

Still, if you're yearning for the days 94.9 Zeta was on the air, you're in luck: Guns N' Roses, the most dangerous band in the world, is heading out on a world tour. The band plays Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, September 15. It's the band's first tour since 2021's We're F'N Back! Tour.

A word of caution, however: These guys are getting old. Rose's voice, for instance, is reportedly not what it used to be. Still, if the opportunity to hear "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Sweet Child O' Mine" played by the guys that wrote those legendary riffs tantalizes you, it may be a night to remember, regardless of whether Axl can hit the high notes.

Guns N' Roses' last album was the long-delayed Chinese Democracy in 2008, though the band has released bonus tracks from those sessions recently, including "Hard Skool" in 2021.

Tickets for the Hollywood show go on sale to the general public om Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with fan presales launching on Wednesday, February 22. Find all the tour dates below:

June 5 - Tel Aviv, IR - Park Hayarkon
June 9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
June 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
June 27 - Glasgow, Scotland - Bellahouston Park
June 30 - London, England - BST Hyde Park
July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 - Bern, Switzerland - Bernexpo
July 8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
July 13 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
July 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
July 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
July 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
August 5 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
August 8 - Montreal, Quebec - Parc Jean Drapeau
August 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
August 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
August 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
August 26 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park
August 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
September 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 3 - Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
September 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
September 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
September 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
September 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum|
September 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
September 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
September 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
October 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
October 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

Guns N' Roses. 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Tropical Trailblazer

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation