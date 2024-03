French Duo Air Perform Moon Safari in Full at the Fillmore

Celebrated for atmospheric film scores and smooth electronica, French electronic duo Air is bringing its 1998 debut album,, to life in Miami.The band, consisting of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, is celebrating the critically acclaimed record by playing it in full during its North American tour this fall. Air will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, October 26. The tour is part of a larger 25th-anniversary campaign for the record. A deluxe anniversary edition ofthat includes demos, extended tracks, and other rarities is set for release on Friday, March 15.Air formed in the mid-'90s in Versailles, France, part of a burgeoning music scene around Paris that also spawned Daft Punk and Phoenix. Like their counterparts, Godin and Dunckel had an affinity for 1970s sounds, but rather than turn space disco into hard-hitting house like Daft Punk or poppy indie-rock like Phoenix, they dove into a distinctive downtempo electronic sound that took influence from psychedelic rock and lounge music. Before they formed Air, Godin studied architecture and Dunckel mathematics, which may have informed their spatial approach to sound., with its retro-futuristic aesthetic, notable use of acoustic instrumentation, and distinctively French feeling of smooth sensuality, became a staple of nightclub chillout rooms (remember those?) and an important entry in the burgeoning genre of downtempo alongside groups like Zero 7 and Thievery Corporation. Brent DiCrescenzo's original 7.9 review for Pitchfork declared it "the perfect background music for minimalist architecture design," with favorable comparisons to Stereolab and Pizzicato Five. The album's lead single, "Sexy Boy," meanwhile, became a worldwide hit, inspiring remixes from Cassius, Étienne de Crécy, and Beck and a video directed by future A24 director Mike Mills (Arguably, the band is even more famous for musical scores for films, especially for director Sofia Coppola. The duo most notably scored her debut film, which prominently featuredtrack "Ce matin-là," and provided music for("Alone in Kyoto") and("Il Secondo Giorno"). They also scored director George Melies' 1902 silent film), a milestone in French cinema and science fiction film history, in 2012.Presale tickets for Air's Miami Beach show will be available starting Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m., and the sale to the general public begins Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com . Find all the tour dates below.September 25 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth TheatreSeptember 27 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya HallSeptember 29 - Los Angeles, CA - OrpheumSeptember 30 - Los Angeles, CA - OrpheumOctober 2 - San Francisco, CA - The MasonicOctober 4 - Denver, CO - Bellco TheaterOctober 6 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreOctober 8 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium TheatreOctober 10 - Detroit, MI - Fox TheatreOctober 12 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallOctober 13 - Montreal, QC - Place BellOctober 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayOctober 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The MetOctober 18 - Washington, DC - The AnthemOctober 21 - New York, NY - Beacon TheatreOctober 24 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleOctober 26 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami BeachOctober 29 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair ParkOctober 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre