 French Band Air Announces Moon Safari Tour, With Miami Beach Concert | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Just Announced

French Duo Air Perform Moon Safari in Full at the Fillmore

French electronic duo Air is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album, Moon Safari, with a tour that stops at the Fillmore Miami Beach on October 26.
March 6, 2024
Air performs in Vienna.
Air performs in Vienna. Photo by Chérie Hansson, courtesy of Live Nation
Share this:
Celebrated for atmospheric film scores and smooth electronica, French electronic duo Air is bringing its 1998 debut album, Moon Safari, to life in Miami.

The band, consisting of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, is celebrating the critically acclaimed record by playing it in full during its North American tour this fall. Air will stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, October 26. The tour is part of a larger 25th-anniversary campaign for the record. A deluxe anniversary edition of Moon Safari that includes demos, extended tracks, and other rarities is set for release on Friday, March 15.

Air formed in the mid-'90s in Versailles, France, part of a burgeoning music scene around Paris that also spawned Daft Punk and Phoenix. Like their counterparts, Godin and Dunckel had an affinity for 1970s sounds, but rather than turn space disco into hard-hitting house like Daft Punk or poppy indie-rock like Phoenix, they dove into a distinctive downtempo electronic sound that took influence from psychedelic rock and lounge music. Before they formed Air, Godin studied architecture and Dunckel mathematics, which may have informed their spatial approach to sound.

Moon Safari, with its retro-futuristic aesthetic, notable use of acoustic instrumentation, and distinctively French feeling of smooth sensuality, became a staple of nightclub chillout rooms (remember those?) and an important entry in the burgeoning genre of downtempo alongside groups like Zero 7 and Thievery Corporation. Brent DiCrescenzo's original 7.9 review for Pitchfork declared it "the perfect background music for minimalist architecture design," with favorable comparisons to Stereolab and Pizzicato Five. The album's lead single, "Sexy Boy," meanwhile, became a worldwide hit, inspiring remixes from Cassius, Étienne de Crécy, and Beck and a video directed by future A24 director Mike Mills (20th Century Women, Come On Come On).
Arguably, the band is even more famous for musical scores for films, especially for director Sofia Coppola. The duo most notably scored her debut film The Virgin Suicides, which prominently featured Moon Safari track "Ce matin-là," and provided music for Lost in Translation ("Alone in Kyoto") and Marie Antoinette ("Il Secondo Giorno"). They also scored director George Melies' 1902 silent film Le voyage dans la lune (A Trip to the Moon), a milestone in French cinema and science fiction film history, in 2012.

Presale tickets for Air's Miami Beach show will be available starting Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m., and the sale to the general public begins Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Find all the tour dates below.

September 25 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
September 27 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
September 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum
September 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum
October 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
October 4 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theater
October 6 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
October 8 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
October 10 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
October 12 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
October 13 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
October 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
October 18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
October 24 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
October 26 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
October 29 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
October 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre

Air. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets on presale Thursday, March 7, and general sale Friday. March 8, via livenation.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz
Mode Hopes to Reinvigorate Nightlife in Downtown Miami

Nightlife

Mode Hopes to Reinvigorate Nightlife in Downtown Miami

By Grant Albert
Can "Conversations" Get Audiences to Classical Concerts? Arsht Center Hopes So

Things To Do

Can "Conversations" Get Audiences to Classical Concerts? Arsht Center Hopes So

By Artburst Miami
Indie Rockers Two Door Cinema Club Comes to Miami This Summer

Just Announced

Indie Rockers Two Door Cinema Club Comes to Miami This Summer

By Jose D. Duran
Bob Dylan Kicked Off His Spring Tour Swing With a Big Surprise at the Broward Center

Concert Reviews

Bob Dylan Kicked Off His Spring Tour Swing With a Big Surprise at the Broward Center

By Tom Finkel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation