Super Bowl Festivities Unofficially Kick Off With HistoryMiami's "Gridiron Glory" Exhibit

HistoryMiami wants to take Miamians back to a magical time in city history when the Dolphins weren’t an abomination of a franchise. We’re talking about the good ol’ days when Sundays during the football season were filled with optimism, exhilaration, and Dan Marino's record-breaking passes instead of bleakness, misery, and Stephen Ross's incompetence. Relive those glory days at the museum's upcoming exhibit, "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," taking place September 28 through February 9, 2020, at HistoryMiami.

The traveling 6,000-square-foot exhibit — courtesy of Super Bowl LIV, which will be held February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens — includes a "Hometown Heroes" section dedicated to Dolphins greats and local standouts. Here you'll find the football Marino used when he broke the NFL's career passing yards record in 1995; the jersey, pants, shoes, and helmet Jason Taylor wore on his way to win the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award; and the helmet Larry Csonka sported in Super Bowl VII, which capped of the Dolphins' much-celebrated undefeated season.

But "Gridiron Glory" isn't just a place for misty-eyed Dolphins fans to go and reminisce. The exhibit is dedicated to the history of pro football and caters to all NFL fans with over 200 items including the Super Bowl XLII game ball used when the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots’ undefeated season. (Some would argue that ball belongs in the Dolphins section as well.) In addition to memorabilia, the exhibit features rare photos, documents, and a pop-up theater where guests can watch classic footage from — cue the trombone — NFL Films.

"The Champions Theater is by far the most popular area because of the film that was created exclusively for the exhibit by NFL Films, and the Lombardi Trophy at its center," says exhibition manager Kevin Barrie. "Also, the casts/molds of the players' arms, legs, hands, etc. are big photo ops for visitors."

EXPAND Football fans can view HistoryMiami's "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" exhibit September 28 through February 9, 2020. Photo by Kevin Barrie

The interactive portions of the exhibit allow guests to try on vintage pads and jerseys and test their athletic skills against some of the game's biggest names. NFL trivia geeks can test their knowledge of all 267 Hall of Fame members on interactive kiosks.

"Gridiron Glory" is not to be confused with the NFL's annual Super Bowl Experience, which this year takes place January 25, 2020, to February 1, 2020, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The difference? The former is a museum exhibit while the latter is more of an extravaganza that bills itself as an "interactive theme park" and includes player signings. Another difference: The price of admission. HistoryMiami's admission for adults is $10 while last year's Super Bowl Experience was $20 to $40 for adults.

Super Bowl LIV will mark the record-breaking 11th time Miami has hosted the big game, but it's the first time "Gridiron Glory" is headed to the Magic City. Miami hasn't hosted a Super Bowl since the exhibit began traveling to host Super Bowl cities in 2012.

It looks like Miami's turn at hosting "Gridiron Glory" will be worth the wait. "From year to year, the artifacts have not changed much outside of when new records are made and the occasional cycling out of artifacts that are more sensitive to environmental conditions," Barrie says. "However, HistoryMiami Museum is the first venue to have approximately 50 percent of the items switched out before the show opens."

"Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." September 28 to February 9, 2020, at HistoryMiami, 101 West Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with ID, $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Admission is free for museum members and children under 6.