Summer Lovin’ Speed Dating Aims to Help Miami Singles Find Love

Dating apps have forever altered the realm of romance. But in ancient times, long before Tinder and just shortly after dinosaurs ruled the Earth, there was speed dating. And now, this dating concept is making a snazzy return to Miami.
The Standard is hosting its first ever Summer Lovin’ Speed Dating event on Wednesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. And locals are into it — more than 300 singles have already applied to participate. After The Standard team selects a list of participants based on compatibility, approximately 50 will be selected for the matchmaking.
The deadline to apply is Monday, August 27 and all prospective lovebirds must fill out an application with important questions including “What’s your spirit animal?” “What number date until you’re DTF?” and simply, “Trump?”
People of all culture backgrounds, industries, sexual orientations and genders are welcome to apply. The only requirements are that you’re local and single.
“At the event, everyone will have five minutes with each person in their set of people and then we’ll have a loud buzzer for everyone to move on to the next person,” said Kevin O’Donnell, marketing manager for the property. “We’re trying to keep this rejection-free, too. At the very end, there will be a response card where people can say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to each speed dater they sat with. After everyone leaves, we tell everyone who said yes to whom, and they can exchange info and take it from there.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The evening will be hosted by Miami socialite and blogger Erin Newberg. The Standard’s resident astrologist Lori Bell will also be on-site and, according to O’Donnell, “will run through where Mars and Venus are, the compatibility of signs, and insight into who they might match with.”
If you need a pep talk on-site, you’re welcome to bring your friends. They can hang out in The Standard’s bar and lounge while you participate.
And in the best-case scenario — you and your speed dating bae are really feeling it and want to waste no time — The Standard will have a special one-night rate for guests.
Godspeed, lovebirds!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!