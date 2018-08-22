Summer Lovin’ Speed Dating Aims to Help Miami Singles Find Love

Dating apps have forever altered the realm of romance. But in ancient times, long before Tinder and just shortly after dinosaurs ruled the Earth, there was speed dating. And now, this dating concept is making a snazzy return to Miami.

The Standard is hosting its first ever Summer Lovin’ Speed Dating event on Wednesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. And locals are into it — more than 300 singles have already applied to participate. After The Standard team selects a list of participants based on compatibility, approximately 50 will be selected for the matchmaking.

The deadline to apply is Monday, August 27 and all prospective lovebirds must fill out an application with important questions including “What’s your spirit animal?” “What number date until you’re DTF?” and simply, “Trump?”