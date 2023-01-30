Miami Dolphins Fans Ranked Among NFL's "Sexiest"

According to research conducted by the self-described user-driven and independent casino review portal BonusFinder.com, the Miami Dolphins' fanbase is the third-sexiest in the NFL, trailing only fans of the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears in voluptuosity.
The probably unscientific but undoubtedly unimpeachable study surveyed just over 1,000 NFL fans from all 32 franchises, asking each team's supporters which team's supporters gave off the strongest thirst-trap vibes. When the results were tallied, Dolphins had received 6.7 percent of the total votes, good enough for third place.
According to the people behind the poll, amid a time when almost everything has America divided, the poll was a good way to meet in the middle about something everyone can agree on. (That would be sex.)
"Rivalries make the NFL such an interesting spectacle, on and off the field, but it's also great to see fans put that rivalry to one side and admit there is some good-looking folk behind these teams," Fintan Costello, managing director of BonusFinder.com, stated in a press release.
Because pettiness and competition are embedded in everything about being a fan, it's only human nature to wonder which teams' fans occupied the bottom rung of the sexiness ladder. For bragging purposes only, we give you Washington Commanders fans, who appeared on only 1.1 percent of ballots.
Most Attractive NFL PlayersBonusFinder.com asked the same fans who voted on fanbase sexiness to gauge which NFL players they deem "most attractive," and the results were predictable: Tom Brady wins.
Because even when Brady isn't winning on the field, he's bound to find a way to win off it.
A whopping 21.1 percent of respondents named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback easiest on the eyes. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes secured second place in the attractive player rankings with 13.6 percent, followed by Aaron Rodgers (11.4 percent), Odell Beckham Jr. (8.7 percent) and TJ Watt (7.5 percent) making up the top five.
“Of course, Tom Brady was the most popular with fans, despite being one of the oldest players on the field, Costello said. "He still catches the eye and keeps on proving that he’s like a fine wine. Maybe this love from the fans might see him return for another season.”
Sadly, no Dolphins players made that list. Maybe the addition of a hotness factor will be a priority in adding new players in free agency and the NFL draft this offseason.
At this point, anything is worth a try.