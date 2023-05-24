Lovehoney Wants You to Join Its Orgasm Advisory Board

Floridians are experts at punching themselves in the ass — politically and literally. According to the 2023 Sex Map by sexual wellness retailer Lovehoney, Florida buys more fisting lube than any other state!
The more you know.
That commitment to getting the job done is why Lovehoney, which sells sex toys in discreet packaging, is spending the last weekend of international masturbation month in South Florida. Its street team will be on the prowl — with plenty of free sex toys in tow — for folks to join its Orgasm Advisory Board, the company's new exclusive consumer testing and advisory panel.
The ten-person Orgasm Advisory Board will connect Lovehoney with consumers and ensure the brand gives them the climaxes they seek.
"We believe that everyone deserves a happy, healthy, and fulfilling sex life, so we want to gather a diverse group of testers to provide us with their opinions, feedback, and point of view," explains Lovehoney's resident sexual wellness advisor Sarah Tomchesson. "We also knew we wanted to continue to spread the message that masturbating is good for you and has so many benefits."
Playing with yourself can improve your health all around. Not only does it decrease stress, but it brings more blood flow to your genitals, which is believed to help with period cramps and also with vaginal atrophy and dryness in post-menopausal women. Google it, and then go out and enjoy your youthful nether regions.
"We want the board to be full of enthusiastic, sex-positive people who are excited to go on this journey with us," Tomchesson says. Lovehoney is looking for "feedback from people at every step in their masturbation journey." Board members will receive $1,000, a monthly "pleasure package" of sex toys, and a 20-percent-off affiliate code. Members will also be giving Lovehoney a hand by answering questions about their erotic adventures with the toys.
As for why they chose Miami to recruit, isn't it obvious? We're already sweaty and half-naked. "This year, Miami was named the biggest packing city, as they buy more penis extenders than any other city," Tomchesson adds. Hold on, don't try to throw down just yet. Penis extenders aren't just for folks who wish their schlongs were longer. "They offer a different sensation for both the person with the penis and the person being penetrated, offering dual pleasure," Tomchesson explains.
Miami's generosity has not gone unnoticed. Wearing purple shirts, Lovehoney staff will be roaming the streets of midtown and South Beach to talk about masturbation and offer product giveaways. So if your ratty old vibrator is sputtering instead of purring, track down the Lovehoney team and get ready for a wild ride for a party of one.
Lovehoney's Orgasm Advisory Board. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in front of Men's Warehouse at 3201 N. Miami Ave., Wynwood, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, on the corner of Ocean Drive and Ninth Street, Miami Beach. Apply for the advisory board in person or online at lovehoney.com.