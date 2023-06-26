Size Queens: Men Get Girthy With Penile Filler Injections

After undergoing his own treatments and owning a Dallas medical spa for two decades, his at-home experiments swelled into one of the country's most prominent cosmetic-penis-enhancement operations, called PhalloFILL. Three of their doctors now treat South Florida patients seeking a girthier shaft.
"He could make a million bucks a year, have a perfect sports car. He has everything in his entire life, but his penis is small," Moore tells New Times. "Men are more productive when they wake up and the first thing they see is a bigger penis."
Moore's self-described "obsession" with his penis size was spawned around 2007 when an ex-partner disparaged his phallus. He hoped his friends would never be subjected to the same ridicule.
"I probably soul searched for about two years, searching for a way to make it better before I pulled the trigger," Moore recalls. "I had friends that were home from work, and I'm like, 'Hey man, come over, let me shoot your dick up with some dermal filler and make it bigger.'"
The PhalloFILL enhancement technique uses a filler called Revanesse Versa+, made of the sugar polymer known as hyaluronic acid. Though it's FDA-approved for facial injections to hide lines and wrinkles, it hasn't yet been approved for the penis.
Dr. Amy Pearlman, cofounder of Miami's Prime Institute in Coral Gables, says the compound has a solid safety record when used in the nether region.
"The therapies we offer patients are off-label. They're not FDA-approved for specific indications, and that's okay, as long as they're safe," Pearlman tells New Times. "We inject hyaluronic acid, which is present throughout our body. It's just a hydrating molecule."
During the 30-minute treatment, four to six units of the dermal filler are injected into tissue directly underneath the penis' top layer of skin, AKA the dermis. The circumference-expanding results, which usually come with temporary bruising and swelling, are immediate.
But the tip, or "glans," goes untouched because it is more likely to deflate quickly than the shaft. Since the tip has more lymphatics and blood flow, it's apt to drain the filler faster than the shaft does, Pearlman explains.
Part of her role is to sway patients from injecting so much that they end up having a tiny head with a massive, girthy shaft, but the patient makes the final choice.
"Let's say someone has a really big shaft, but we don't do anything with the glans of the penis. Does that look weird? Yeah, you can overdo it," Pearlman says. "Our job is to say yes, we can do it, but… what's going to be practical and look good on you?"
The circumference will gradually decrease to its normal size, in contrast to permanent dermal fillers. Some patients have reported the hyaluronic acid filler's effects last longer than four years.
Not happy with the results? PhalloFill providers can inject the peen with a reversing substance.
"If there's a little irregularity, we can resolve that area with an enzyme," Pearlman says. "We can make it look better down the line."
Around 700 to 800 people have received the PhalloFILL enhancement. Most patients return for three to four sessions to reach their ideal girth, with at least three weeks between sessions. The circumference grows about half an inch per session.
The product is marketed as an alternative to more invasive procedures such as penile implant surgery.
Other penis enhancement providers might inject as much as 15 to 20 units of filler at once, which can cause the substance to migrate.
"If you're injecting a lot of filler into the area, it can move and cause lumps, so you do it in stages to get a good result," Pearlman says.
Jerry from Fort Lauderdale underwent the procedure in 2021 when he discovered there was a straightforward fix for his previously not so "pornstar dick."
"Anything good enough on my face is good enough on my dick," Jerry, who received face filler in the past, tells New Times.
Jerry's penis felt heftier after two sessions of PhalloFILL.
The 53-year-old, who asked that his last name not be published for privacy reasons, learned about various forms of penis enhancement, such as pumps, pills, and constriction rings, while working in the pharmaceutical industry. But he feared the injections would poke a nerve or disfigure him.
"Nobody wants anything to go wrong with this part of their body," Jerry says. "But no, if anything, I gained sensation because of the girth."
Not only does Jerry's penis "hang better," it also feels heavier and doesn't shrink when flaccid.
"When it's flaccid, and you've had two or three treatments, you put it in your hand, and it feels material: it has weight," Jerry says.
"It's like you have a regular dick instead of a runner's dick," Jerry says. "I used to run, and when we'd take our running shorts off, every one of us had little micro dicks because your body just kind of retracts a little bit."
As for the smell, taste, and texture of Jerry's penis, it's all the same, a partner assured him.
"They can't feel the filler. They just feel that my dick is thicker," Jerry says. "One guy didn't care. He told me, 'The thicker your dick, the hungrier my hole.'"
There have been several studies published on hyaluronic acid injection in the penis, but penile use of the compound has not been as well researched as facial applications.
A 2021 study on hyaluronic acid penile fillers in the Asian Journal of Andrology found that infections, nodules, and subcutaneous bleeding were the most common complications associated with the procedure, though the study said none progressed to cause severe medical problems. Another study on the procedure, published in 2022 in the World Journal of Men's Health, found that some patients experienced transient inflammation, though no severe side effects were noted.
Long-term effects of the compound's penile application have not been extensively studied. There have been reports of delayed inflammatory reactions and granulomatous lesions linked to heavy use of facial filler injections with hyaluronic acid.
For recovery, one must put their sex game on standstill for three weeks for the filler to distribute evenly throughout the outer shaft. Patients wear a unique PhalloFILL compression wrap in the interim, designed to keep the filler in place. PhalloFILL tells New Times it's the only garment of its kind in the penis enhancement market, but their team asked not to disclose its ingredients as it has not been patented.
"You slide your dick into it, and it just snuggles it. It's very comfortable," Jerry said. "You can have a regular work day and even shower with it."
Without the wrap, proper cleaning, and abstinence, the penis can get infected or misshapen.
One patient couldn't wait three weeks, or even a day, to have sex.
"One of them had anal sex the next day. He told me, 'I know it's my fault, I couldn't wait, I was so excited,'" Moore said. "He used it and got infected in one injection site."
Moore said an oral antibiotic cleared the infection and that the man underwent treatment again three weeks later: "No big deal," according to Moore.
Moore, who says he still thinks about the time he was insulted by his ex, now swaggers around with his hyaluronic acid-filled dong, boasting a whopping 5.75 inches in circumference.
"I didn't get the compliments before. I was a retractor. My penis went up inside of me," Moore tells New Times. "I've found the solution and am very happy with myself. I can't wait to go to the beach and take my clothes off."
To maintain that meaty girth, a patient must get, dare we say, re-girthed every four to six years.
Jerry is more than willing to do so when that time comes.
"It does give you a sense of confidence you didn't have before," he says. "I'm not a girl, but I can imagine a chick with a boob job. If I had a rack on me, I'd be very confident. It's the same thing. I'm finally glad there's something for us."